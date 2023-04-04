Вузловий склерит Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Scleritis causes pain (often characterized as a deep, boring ache) severe enough to interfere with sleep and appetite. Photophobia and lacrimation may occur. Hyperemic patches develop deep beneath the bulbar conjunctiva and are more violaceous than those of episcleritis or conjunctivitis. The palpebral conjunctiva is normal. The involved area may be focal (usually one quadrant of the globe) or involve the entire globe (diffuse scleritis) and may contain a hyperemic, edematous, raised nodule (nodular scleritis) or an avascular area (necrotizing scleritis). Intermediate scleritis and posterior scleritis are less common and are less likely to cause red eye but more likely to cause floaters, blurring, or decreased vision.

Scleritis (Necrotizing) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

In severe cases of necrotizing scleritis, perforation of the globe and loss of the eye may result. Systemic rheumatic disease occurs in 20% of patients with diffuse or nodular scleritis and in 50% of patients with necrotizing scleritis. Necrotizing scleritis in patients with systemic rheumatic disease signals underlying systemic vasculitis. Clinicians should carefully consider infection in patients with necrotizing scleritis, because infectious scleritis may manifest similarly and because infection may complicate necrotizing scleritis.