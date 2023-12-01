Почервоніння ока

Conjunctival disorders and episcleritis are differentiated from other causes of red eye by the absence of pain, photophobia, and corneal staining. Among these disorders, episcleritis is differentiated by its focality, and subconjunctival hemorrhage is usually differentiated by the absence of lacrimation, itching, and photosensitivity. Clinical criteria do not accurately differentiate viral from bacterial conjunctivitis.

Corneal disorders are differentiated from other causes of red eye (and usually from each other) by fluorescein staining. These disorders also tend to be characterized by pain and photophobia. If instillation of an ocular anesthetic drop (eg, proparacaine), which is done before tonometry and ideally before fluorescein instillation, completely relieves pain, the cause is probably limited to the cornea. If pain is present and is not relieved by an ocular anesthetic, the cause may be anterior uveitis, glaucoma, or scleritis. Because patients may have anterior uveitis secondary to corneal lesions, persistence of pain after instillation of the anesthetic does not exclude a corneal lesion.

Anterior uveitis, acute angle-closure glaucoma, and scleritis can usually be differentiated from other causes of red eye by the presence of pain and the absence of corneal staining. Anterior uveitis is likely in patients with pain, true photophobia, absence of corneal fluorescein staining, and normal intraocular pressure; it is definitively diagnosed based on the presence of cells and flare in the anterior chamber. However, these findings may be difficult for general health care practitioners to discern. Acute angle-closure glaucoma can usually be recognized by the sudden onset of its severe and characteristic symptoms, but tonometry is definitive.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Instillation of phenylephrine 2.5% causes blanching in a red eye unless the cause is scleritis. Phenylephrine is instilled to dilate the pupil in patients needing a thorough retinal examination. However, it should not be used in patients who have the following: