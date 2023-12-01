Red eye refers to a red appearance of the opened eye, reflecting dilation of the superficial ocular vessels.
Pathophysiology of Red Eye
Dilation of superficial ocular vessels can result from
Infection
Allergy
Inflammation (noninfectious)
Elevated intraocular pressure (less common)
Several ocular components may be involved, most commonly the conjunctiva, but also the uveal tract, episclera, and sclera.
Etiology of Red Eye
The most common causes of red eye include
Corneal abrasions and foreign bodies are common causes (see table Some Causes of Red Eye). Although the eye is red, patients usually present with a complaint of injury, eye pain, or both. However, in young children and infants, this information may be unavailable.
Деякі причини почервоніння ока
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Conjunctival disorders and episcleritis*
Bilateral, prominent itching, possibly conjunctival bulging (chemosis)
Known allergies or other features of allergies (eg, seasonal recurrences, rhinorrhea)
Sometimes use of topical ophthalmic medications, from the active ingredient (particularly neomycin and brimonidine) or preservatives in the formulation
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Chemical (irritant) conjunctivitis
Exposure to potential irritants (eg, dust, smoke, ammonia, chlorine, phosgene)
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Unilateral focal redness, mild irritation, minimal lacrimation
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Infectious conjunctivitis
Scratchy sensation, photosensitivity
Sometimes mucopurulent discharge, eyelid edema, or papillae on tarsal conjunctiva
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Ensure fastidious hand hygiene and cleaning of examination equipment to prevent cross-contamination
Unilateral, asymptomatic focal red patch or confluent redness
Possibly prior trauma or Valsalva maneuver
Often history of use of anticoagulants or antiplatelet drugs (eg, aspirin, NSAIDs, warfarin)
History and physical examination‡
Intense itching, stringy discharge
Usually preadolescent or adolescent males
Other atopic disorders
Waxing in spring and waning in winter
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Corneal disorders†
Contact lens keratitis
Prolonged wearing of contact lenses, lacrimation, corneal edema
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Onset after injury (but this history may be inapparent in infants and young children)
Foreign body sensation
Lesion on fluorescein staining
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Often grayish opacity on the cornea, followed by a visible crater
Possibly a history of sleeping with contact lenses
Ophthalmic evaluation‡
Culture of ulcer (scrapings done by an ophthalmologist)
Epidemic keratoconjunctivitis (adenoviral conjunctivitis with keratitis), if moderate or severe
Copious watery discharge
Often eyelid edema, preauricular lymphadenopathy, chemosis (bulging of the conjunctiva)
Occasionally severe temporary loss of vision
Punctate pattern on fluorescein staining
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Onset after conjunctivitis, blisters on eyelid
Classic dendritic corneal lesion on fluorescein staining
Unilateral
Ophthalmic evaluation‡
Viral culture if diagnosis is unclear
Unilateral vesicles and crusts on an erythematous base in a V1 distribution, sometimes affecting the tip of the nose
Eyelid edema
Red eye
May be associated with uveitis
Possibly severe pain
Ophthalmic evaluation‡
Viral culture if diagnosis is unclear
Other disorders
Severe ocular ache
Headache, nausea, vomiting, halos around lights
Hazy cornea (caused by edema), marked conjunctival erythema
Decreased visual acuity
Intraocular pressure usually > 40 mm Hg
Tonometry and gonioscopy by ophthalmologist
Ocular ache, photophobia
Ciliary flush (redness most concentrated and often confluent around the cornea)
Often a risk factor (eg, autoimmune disorder, blunt trauma within previous few days)
Possibly decreased visual acuity or pus in anterior chamber (hypopyon)
Cells and flare on slit-lamp examination
Ophthalmic evaluation‡
Severe pain, often described as boring
Photophobia, lacrimation
Red or violaceous patches under bulbar conjunctiva
Scleral edema
Tenderness of globe when palpated
Often history of autoimmune disorder
Ophthalmic evaluation‡
Further testing by or in conjunction with an ophthalmologist
* Unless otherwise described, usually characterized by itching or scratchy sensation, lacrimation, diffuse redness, and often photosensitivity, but no change in vision and absence of pain and true photophobia.
† Unless otherwise described, usually characterized by lacrimation, pain, and true photophobia. Vision affected if the lesion involves the visual axis.
‡ Ophthalmic evaluation should include slit-lamp examination with fluorescein staining.
NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; V1= ophthalmic division of the trigeminal nerve.
Evaluation of Red Eye
Most disorders can be diagnosed by a general health care professional.
Історія
History of present illness should note the onset and duration of redness and presence of any change in vision, itching, scratchy sensation, pain, or discharge. Nature and severity of pain, including whether pain is worsened by light (photophobia), are noted. The clinician should determine whether discharge is watery or purulent. Other questions assess history of injury, including exposure to irritants and use of contact lenses (eg, possible overuse, such as wearing them while sleeping). Prior episodes of eye pain or redness and their time patterns are elicited.
Review of systems should seek symptoms suggesting possible causes, including headache, nausea, vomiting, and halos around lights (acute angle-closure glaucoma); runny nose and sneezing (allergies, upper respiratory infection); and cough, sore throat, and malaise (upper respiratory infection).
Past medical history includes questions about known allergies and autoimmune disorders. Medication history should specifically ask about recent use of topical ophthalmic medications (including over-the-counter medications), which might be sensitizing.
Фізикальне обстеження
General examination should include head and neck examination for signs of associated disorders (eg, upper respiratory infection, allergic rhinitis, zoster rash).
Eye examination involves a formal measure of visual acuity and usually requires a penlight, fluorescein stain, and slit lamp.
Best corrected visual acuity is measured. Pupillary size and reactivity to light are assessed. True photophobia (sometimes called consensual photophobia) is present if shining light into an unaffected eye causes pain in the affected eye when the affected eye is shut. Extraocular movements are assessed, and the eye and periorbital tissues are inspected for lesions and swelling. The tarsal surface is inspected for papillae. The corneas are stained with fluorescein and examined with magnification. If a corneal abrasion is found, the eyelid is everted and examined for hidden foreign bodies. Inspection of the ocular structures and cornea is best done using a slit lamp. A slit lamp is also used to examine the anterior chamber for cells, flare, and pus (hypopyon). Ocular pressure is measured using tonometry, although it may be permissible to omit this test if there are no symptoms or signs suggesting a disorder other than conjunctivitis.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Sudden, severe pain and vomiting
Zoster rash
Decreased visual acuity
Corneal crater
Branching, dendritic corneal lesion
Ocular pressure > 40 mm Hg
Failure to blanch with phenylephrine eye drop
Інтерпретація результатів
Conjunctival disorders and episcleritis are differentiated from other causes of red eye by the absence of pain, photophobia, and corneal staining. Among these disorders, episcleritis is differentiated by its focality, and subconjunctival hemorrhage is usually differentiated by the absence of lacrimation, itching, and photosensitivity. Clinical criteria do not accurately differentiate viral from bacterial conjunctivitis.
Corneal disorders are differentiated from other causes of red eye (and usually from each other) by fluorescein staining. These disorders also tend to be characterized by pain and photophobia. If instillation of an ocular anesthetic drop (eg, proparacaine), which is done before tonometry and ideally before fluorescein instillation, completely relieves pain, the cause is probably limited to the cornea. If pain is present and is not relieved by an ocular anesthetic, the cause may be anterior uveitis, glaucoma, or scleritis. Because patients may have anterior uveitis secondary to corneal lesions, persistence of pain after instillation of the anesthetic does not exclude a corneal lesion.
Anterior uveitis, acute angle-closure glaucoma, and scleritis can usually be differentiated from other causes of red eye by the presence of pain and the absence of corneal staining. Anterior uveitis is likely in patients with pain, true photophobia, absence of corneal fluorescein staining, and normal intraocular pressure; it is definitively diagnosed based on the presence of cells and flare in the anterior chamber. However, these findings may be difficult for general health care practitioners to discern. Acute angle-closure glaucoma can usually be recognized by the sudden onset of its severe and characteristic symptoms, but tonometry is definitive.
Цінні поради та підводні камені
Instillation of phenylephrine 2.5% causes blanching in a red eye unless the cause is scleritis. Phenylephrine is instilled to dilate the pupil in patients needing a thorough retinal examination. However, it should not be used in patients who have the following:
Suspected acute angle-closure glaucoma
A history of angle-closure glaucoma
A narrow anterior chamber
Дослідження
Testing is usually unnecessary. Viral cultures may help if herpes simplex or herpes zoster is suspected and the diagnosis is not clear clinically. Corneal ulcers are cultured by an ophthalmologist. Gonioscopy is done in patients with glaucoma. Testing for autoimmune disorders may be worthwhile in patients with uveitis and no obvious cause (eg, trauma). Patients with scleritis undergo further testing as directed by an ophthalmologist.
Treatment of Red Eye
The cause is treated. Red eye itself does not require treatment. Topical vasoconstrictors are not recommended.
Ключові моменти
Most cases are caused by conjunctivitis.
Pain and true photophobia suggest other more serious diagnoses.
In patients with pain, slit-lamp examination with fluorescein staining and tonometry are key.
Persistence of pain despite an ocular anesthetic in a patient with a normal fluorescein examination suggests anterior uveitis, scleritis, or acute angle-closure glaucoma.