Набряк повіки

Eyelid swelling has many causes (see table Some Causes of Eyelid Swelling). It usually results from an eyelid disorder but may result from disorders in and around the orbit or from systemic disorders that cause generalized edema.

The most common causes are allergic, including

Local allergy (contact sensitivity)

Systemic allergy (eg, angioedema, systemic allergy accompanying allergic rhinitis)

Focal swelling of one eyelid is most often caused by a chalazion.

The most immediately dangerous causes are orbital cellulitis and cavernous sinus thrombosis (rare).

In addition to the disorders listed in the table Some Causes of Eyelid Swelling, eyelid swelling may result from the following:

Disorders that may involve the eyelid but do not cause swelling unless very advanced (eg, eyelid tumors, including squamous cell carcinomas and melanoma)

Disorders that cause swelling that begins and is usually most severe in structures near, but not part of, the eyelids (eg, dacryocystitis, canaliculitis)

Disorders in which swelling occurs but is not the presenting symptom (eg, basilar skull fracture, burns, trauma, postsurgery)