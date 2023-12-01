(екзофтальм)

DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Proptosis is protrusion of the eyeball. Exophthalmos means the same thing, and this term is usually used when describing proptosis due to Graves disease. Disorders that may cause changes in the appearance of the face and eyes that resemble proptosis but are not include hyperthyroidism without infiltrative eye disease, Cushing disease, and severe obesity.
Etiology of Proptosis
The most common cause in adults is Graves disease (see table Some Causes of Proptosis), which causes edema and lymphoid infiltration of the orbital tissues.
The most common cause in children is orbital cellulitis.
Деякі причини екзофтальму
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Eye symptoms: Eye pain, lacrimation, dry eyes, irritation, photophobia, ocular muscle weakness causing diplopia, vision loss caused by optic nerve compression
Systemic symptoms: Palpitations, anxiety, increased appetite, weight loss, insomnia, goiter, pretibial myxedema (see Hyperthyroidism)
Thyroid function tests
Sometimes CT or MRI of orbits
Carotid-cavernous sinus or dural-cavernous sinus fistula
Pulsating proptosis with an orbital bruit
Magnetic resonance angiography
Ophthalmoplegia, headache, ptosis, decreased visual acuity, fever
CT or MRI of brain and orbits
Tearing, blepharospasm, redness
Intraocular pressure measurement and fundoscopy by ophthalmologist
Redness, fever, pain, impaired visual acuity, impaired or painful extraocular movements
Usually unilateral
CT or MRI of orbits
Orbital tumors (eg, lymphoma, hemangioma, vascular malformations)
Decreased visual acuity, diplopia, pain
MRI or CT or orbits
Retrobulbar hemorrhage, orbital compartment syndrome
Decreased visual acuity, diplopia, pain, ophthalmoplegia, risk factors
Immediate CT orbits or treatment based on clinical findings
Spheno-orbital meningioma
Pain, headache, visual field defects, ophthalmoplegia
MRI or CT of skull base
Evaluation of Proptosis
Rate of onset may provide a clue to diagnosis. Sudden unilateral onset suggests intraorbital hemorrhage (which can occur after surgery, retrobulbar injection, or trauma) or inflammation of the orbit or paranasal sinuses. A 2- to 3-week onset suggests chronic inflammation or orbital inflammatory pseudotumor (non-neoplastic cellular infiltration and proliferation); slower onset suggests an orbital tumor.
Ocular examination findings typical of hyperthyroidism but unrelated to infiltrative eye disease include eyelid retraction, eyelid lag, temporal flare of the upper eyelid, and staring. Other signs include eyelid erythema and conjunctival hyperemia. Prolonged exposure of larger-than-usual areas of the eyeball to air causes corneal drying and can lead to infection and ulceration.
Тривожні ознаки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Eye pain or redness
Headache
Loss of vision
Diplopia
Fever
Pulsating proptosis
Neonatal proptosis
Дослідження
Proptosis can be confirmed with exophthalmometry, which measures the distance between the lateral angle of the bony orbit and the cornea; normal values are often < 20 mm, though there is some variation by race, ethnicity, and gender. CT or MRI of the orbits is often useful to confirm the diagnosis and to identify structural causes of unilateral proptosis. Thyroid function testing is indicated when Graves disease is suspected.
Treatment of Proptosis
Lubrication to protect the cornea is required in severe cases. When lubrication is not sufficient, surgery to provide better coverage of the eye surface or to reduce proptosis may be required. Systemic corticosteroids (eg, prednisone) are often helpful in controlling edema and orbital congestion due to thyroid eye disease or inflammatory orbital pseudotumor. Other interventions vary by etiology. Graves exophthalmos is not affected by treatment of the thyroid condition but may lessen over time. Tumors must be surgically removed. Selective embolization or, rarely, trapping procedures may be effective in cases of arteriovenous fistulas involving the cavernous sinus.
Ключові моменти
The most common cause of bilateral proptosis in adults is Graves disease.
Acute unilateral proptosis suggests infection or vascular disorder (eg, hemorrhage, fistula, cavernous sinus thrombosis).
Chronic unilateral proptosis suggests tumor.
Do CT or MRI and thyroid function testing when Graves disease is suspected.
Apply lubrication to exposed cornea.