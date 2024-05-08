Глюкагонома

A glucagonoma is a pancreatic alpha-cell tumor that secretes glucagon, causing hyperglycemia and a characteristic rash. Diagnosis is by elevated glucagon levels and imaging studies. Tumor is localized with CT and endoscopic ultrasound. Treatment is surgical resection.

(See also Overview of Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors .)

Glucagon is a hormone normally secreted by the pancreas when blood glucose levels fall. It stimulates glycogenolysis in the liver and thus increases blood glucose.

Glucagonomas are a type of pancreatic endocrine tumor that arises from the alpha cells of the pancreas. They are very rare but similar to other islet cell tumors in that the primary and metastatic lesions are slow-growing: 15-year survival is common. Most glucagonomas are malignant.

The average age at symptom onset is 50 years; 80% of patients are female (1). A few patients have multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1.

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру 1. Song X, Zheng S, Yang G, et al: Glucagonoma and the glucagonoma syndrome. Oncol Lett 15(3):2749–2755, 2018. doi:10.3892/ol.2017.7703

Symptoms and Signs of Glucagonoma Because glucagonomas produce glucagon, which raises blood glucoses, the symptoms are the same as symptoms of diabetes. Frequently, weight loss, normochromic anemia, hypoaminoacidemia, and hypolipidemia are present. The most distinctive clinical feature is a chronic eruption involving the extremities, often associated with a smooth, shiny, vermilion tongue and cheilitis. The exfoliating, erythematous lesion with superficial necrolysis is termed necrolytic migratory erythema.

Diagnosis of Glucagonoma Serum glucagon level

CT and endoscopic ultrasound to localize Most patients with glucagonoma have glucagon levels > 1000 pg/mL (> 1000 ng/L; normal is < 200 pg/mL [< 200 ng/L]). However, moderate elevations occur in renal insufficiency, acute pancreatitis, severe stress, and fasting. Correlation with symptoms is required. Patients should have abdominal CT followed by endoscopic ultrasound; MRI or positron emission tomography (PET) may be used if CT is unrevealing. Patients with necrolytic migratory erythema may have low levels of amino acid, zinc, and essential fatty acids.