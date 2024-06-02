Раптова втрата слуху

Some causes of sudden hearing loss are readily apparent.

Blunt head trauma with temporal bone fracture or severe concussion involving the cochlea can cause sudden hearing loss.

Large ambient pressure changes (eg, caused by diving) or strenuous activities (eg, weightlifting) can induce a perilymphatic fistula between the middle and inner ear, causing sudden, severe symptoms. Perilymphatic fistula can also be congenital; it can spontaneously cause a sudden loss or loss may occur after trauma or severe pressure changes.

Ototoxic medications can result in hearing loss occurring sometimes within a day, especially with medication toxicity due to toxic doses (systemically or when applied to a large wound area, such as a burn). There is a rare genetic mitochondrial-transmitted disorder that increases the susceptibility to aminoglycoside ototoxicity.

A number of infections cause sudden hearing loss during or immediately after acute illness. Common causes include bacterial meningitis, Lyme disease, and many viral infections that affect the cochlea (and sometimes the vestibular apparatus). The most common viral causes in high-resource areas are mumps and herpes simplex. Measles is a very rare cause because most of the population is immunized.