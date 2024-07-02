(синдром Когана')

Clinical evaluation

Urgent evaluation by an ophthalmologist and otolaryngologist is indicated when Cogan syndrome is suspected. Diagnosis is based on clinical findings and exclusion of other causes of stromal keratitis (eg, syphilis, Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus infection) by appropriate serologic tests. Antibodies to inner ear antigens, anti-Hsp70 (associated with sensorineural hearing loss), and antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies (associated with vasculitis) have been found in patients with Cogan syndrome. CT and MRI should be done and may be normal or demonstrate labyrinthitis, inflammation, or calcification of the semicircular canals, vestibule, or cochlea.