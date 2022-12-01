In some cases, tinnitus may indicate retrocochlear pathology, such as an vestibular schwannoma (benign but invasive tumor originating from the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the internal auditory canal).

It is important to note whether the tinnitus is unilateral because vestibular schwannomas may manifest only with unilateral tinnitus. This diagnosis is more likely if there is also unilateral sensorineural hearing loss or asymmetric hearing loss with worse hearing in the ear with tinnitus.

It also is important to distinguish the uncommon cases of objective tinnitus from the more common cases of subjective tinnitus. Tinnitus that is pulsatile or intermittent is almost always objective (although not always detectable by the examiner), as is that associated with a bruit. Pulsatile tinnitus is nearly always benign. Continuous tinnitus is usually subjective (except perhaps for that caused by a venous hum, which may be identified by presence of a bruit and often by a change in tinnitus with head rotation or jugular vein compression).

Specific causes can often be suspected by findings on examination (see table Some Causes of Tinnitus). In particular, exposure to loud noise, barotrauma, or certain drugs before onset suggests those factors as the cause.