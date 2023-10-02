Сонячний опік

Cold compresses

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Further exposure should be avoided until sunburn has completely subsided. Cold tap-water compresses and oral NSAIDs help relieve symptoms, as may topical treatments (eg, aloe vera, other water-based lotions). Petrolatum-based products such as petroleum jelly should be avoided in severe sunburns. Topical corticosteroids are no more effective than cool compresses. Blistered areas should be managed similarly to other partial-thickness burns (see Initial wound care), with sterile dressings and antimicrobial salves.

Ointments or lotions containing local anesthetics (eg, benzocaine) or diphenhydramine typically should be avoided because of the risk of allergic contact dermatitis.

Early treatment of extensive, severe sunburn with a systemic corticosteroid (eg, oral prednisone 20 to 30 mg 2 times a day for 4 days for adults or adolescents) may decrease the discomfort, but this use is controversial.