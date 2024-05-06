Гангренозна піодермія

Etiology of pyoderma gangrenosum is unknown, but it can be associated with various systemic illnesses, including inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis, cancers, and hematologic disorders (eg, monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, myelodysplastic syndrome, polycythemia vera). It is thought to be mediated by an abnormal immune response.

Most patients are ≥ 55 years of age (1).

Pyoderma gangrenosum can manifest in various subtypes.