Гострий фебрильний нейтрофільний дерматоз

Acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis may occur with various disorders (see table Disorders and Medications Associated with Acute Febrile Neutrophilic Dermatosis). It is often classified into 3 categories:

Classical

Cancer-associated

Medication-induced

Approximately 20% of patients have an underlying cancer (1), many of which are hematologic cancers, especially myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myelogenous leukemia. The dermatosis often precedes the cancer diagnosis.

Classical acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis affects mostly women ages 30 to 60. In contrast, men who develop the condition tend to be older.

The cause of acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is unknown; however, type 1 helper T-cell cytokines, including interleukin-2 and interferon-gamma, are predominant and may play a role in lesion formation.