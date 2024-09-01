Пухлини слинних залоз

Surgery, sometimes plus radiation therapy

Treatment of benign tumors is surgery. The recurrence rate is high when excision is incomplete.

For malignant salivary gland tumors, surgery, sometimes followed by radiation therapy, is the treatment of choice for resectable disease (1). While there is no data showing benefit from the addition of chemotherapy (in the absence of some identified genetic mutation) it is sometimes used with radiation for high grade tumors.

Treatment of mucoepidermoid carcinoma consists of wide excision and postoperative radiation for high-grade lesions. The 5-year survival rate is over 90% with the low-grade type, primarily affecting mucus cells, and less than 50% with the high-grade type, primarily affecting epidermoid cells (2). Metastases to the regional lymphatics must be addressed with surgical resection and postoperative radiation therapy.

Treatment of adenoid cystic carcinoma is wide surgical excision, but local recurrence is common due to the propensity for perineural spread. Elective nodal treatment is less likely to be required because lymphatic spread is less common. Although the 5- and 10-year survival rates are favorable (3), cause-specific survival continues to decline up to 30 years after diagnosis due to a high rate of late distant metastasis, primarily to the lung (4).

The prognosis for acinic cell carcinoma is favorable after wide excision.

Primary treatment for carcinoma ex pleomorphic adenoma is parotidectomy with the goal of complete resection of all disease. A neck dissection is done if there is nodal disease and is considered for some patients without evidence of nodal spread.

All surgeries are designed to spare the facial nerve, which is sacrificed only in cases of direct tumor involvement with the nerve.