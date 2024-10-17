Dawa za Maambukizi Makubwa ya Kuvu
Medication
Common Uses
Some Side Effects
Amphotericin B
Most fungal infections
Chills, fever, headache, vomiting, a low potassium level* in the blood, kidney failure, and anemia
Anidulafungin
Caspofungin
Micafungin
Nausea, diarrhea, headache, liver inflammation, inflammation of the veins, and rash
Fluconazole
Candidal and other fungal infections, including coccidioidomycosis and cryptococcal infections
Nausea, rash, and liver inflammation
Flucytosine†
Candidal and cryptococcal infections
Nausea, vomiting, and bone marrow damage
Isavuconazole (also called isavuconazonium)
Nausea, vomiting, and liver inflammation
Itraconazole
Fungal skin infections, histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, coccidioidomycosis, sporotrichosis, and aspergillosis
Nausea, diarrhea, liver inflammation, rash, headache, dizziness, a low potassium level* in the blood, high blood pressure, accumulation of fluid (edema), and heart failure
Posaconazole
Nausea, vomiting, rash, and liver inflammation
Rezafungin
Candidal infections
Sensitivity to sunlight, abnormal liver test results, infusion-related reactions (flushing, sensation of warmth, hives, nausea, chest tightness)
Voriconazole
Aspergillosis and candidal infections, fusariosis, and scedosporiosis
Temporary disturbances in vision (such as blurred vision, changes in color vision, and sensitivity to light), nausea, vomiting, rash, and liver inflammation
* A low potassium level (hypokalemia) can cause muscle weakness, cramping, and twitches and abnormal heart rhythms.
† Flucytosine is usually used with amphotericin B for serious Candida and cryptococcal infections.