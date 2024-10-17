ruka kwa maudhui makuu
Dawa za Maambukizi Makubwa ya Kuvu

Medication

Common Uses

Some Side Effects

Amphotericin B

Most fungal infections

Chills, fever, headache, vomiting, a low potassium level* in the blood, kidney failure, and anemia

Anidulafungin

Caspofungin

Micafungin

Aspergillus and candidal infections

Nausea, diarrhea, headache, liver inflammation, inflammation of the veins, and rash

Fluconazole

Candidal and other fungal infections, including coccidioidomycosis and cryptococcal infections

Nausea, rash, and liver inflammation

Flucytosine†

Candidal and cryptococcal infections

Nausea, vomiting, and bone marrow damage

Isavuconazole (also called isavuconazonium)

Aspergillosis and mucormycosis

Nausea, vomiting, and liver inflammation

Itraconazole

Fungal skin infections, histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, coccidioidomycosis, sporotrichosis, and aspergillosis

Nausea, diarrhea, liver inflammation, rash, headache, dizziness, a low potassium level* in the blood, high blood pressure, accumulation of fluid (edema), and heart failure

Posaconazole

Aspergillosis and mucormycosis

Nausea, vomiting, rash, and liver inflammation

Rezafungin

Candidal infections

Sensitivity to sunlight, abnormal liver test results, infusion-related reactions (flushing, sensation of warmth, hives, nausea, chest tightness)

Voriconazole

Aspergillosis and candidal infections, fusariosis, and scedosporiosis

Temporary disturbances in vision (such as blurred vision, changes in color vision, and sensitivity to light), nausea, vomiting, rash, and liver inflammation

* A low potassium level (hypokalemia) can cause muscle weakness, cramping, and twitches and abnormal heart rhythms.

† Flucytosine is usually used with amphotericin B for serious Candida and cryptococcal infections.

