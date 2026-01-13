How To Cleanse, Irrigate, Debride, and Dress Wounds

Local infiltration anesthesia

Local anesthetic (eg, 1% lidocaine or 1% lidocaine with epinephrine 1:100,000, 25-gauge needle) is used. Intradermal anesthetic injection itself is painful. Subdermal (subcutaneous) injection causes less pain and is preferred. For certain patients (eg, children), topical anesthetic (eg, proprietary emulsions of 2.5% lidocaine plus 2.5% prilocaine) is given prior to injection of local anesthetic. Local anesthetics are discussed in Local anesthetic (eg, 1% lidocaine or 1% lidocaine with epinephrine 1:100,000, 25-gauge needle) is used. Intradermal anesthetic injection itself is painful. Subdermal (subcutaneous) injection causes less pain and is preferred. For certain patients (eg, children), topical anesthetic (eg, proprietary emulsions of 2.5% lidocaine plus 2.5% prilocaine) is given prior to injection of local anesthetic. Local anesthetics are discussed inLacerations.

Hold the local anesthetic syringe at a shallow angle to the skin. Insert the needle directly into the exposed subdermal layer of the wound edge (ie, do not insert the needle percutaneously through intact skin) and advance the needle to reach the area to be anesthetized. Each time the needle is inserted or advance, pull back on the plunger to exclude intravascular placement; if blood is seen in the syringe, remove the needle and insert in a different location. Then inject the anesthetic, minimizing the pressure of injection while slowly withdrawing the needle.

Continue to anesthetize the circumference of the wound, subdermally inserting the needle into regions already anesthetized, advancing the needle into contiguous unanesthetized tissue, and injecting while withdrawing the needle. Repeat around the entire wound.

Nerve blocks and procedural sedation and analgesia should be used as needed for wounds that are difficult to anesthetize using local anesthesia (eg, very painful or large wounds) and for agitated or uncooperative patients. Very large or complicated wounds may need to be repaired in the operating room under general anesthesia if wound exploration, cleansing, debridement, and repair are likely to be too painful.