Agitation, Confusion, and Neuromuscular Blockade in Critically Ill Patients

Despite analgesia, many critically ill patients who are intubated remain sufficiently agitated so as to also require sedation. A sedative can also provide patient comfort while permitting a lower dose of analgesic.

For short-term sedation, propofol (eg, 5 to 50 mcg/kg per minute in young, healthy patients), a sedative-hypnotic medication, may be used. Long-term use (≥ 48 hours) of high-dose propofol increases the risk of propofol infusion syndrome (PRIS), characterized by metabolic acidosis, rhabdomyolysis, hyperlipidemia, acute kidney injury, heart failure, and pancreatitis; it is often fatal (1, 2). Because elevated triglyceride levels (eg, > 400 mg/dL [ 4.52 mmol/L]) may herald PRIS (3), triglyceride levels must be measured after 2 to 3 days of high-dose propofol use.

Dexmedetomidine has anxiolytic, sedative, and some analgesic properties and does not affect respiratory drive. Dexmedetomidine is commonly used for patients requiring mechanical ventilation. The character and depth of sedation caused by dexmedetomidine may permit patients receiving mechanical ventilation to interact or be easily awakened, yet remain comfortable. The most common adverse effects are hypotension and bradycardia. Typical dosing is 0.2 to 0.7 mcg/kg/hour, but some patients require doses up to 1.5 mcg/kg/hour. Dexmedetomidine is usually used only for brief periods (eg, < 48 hours).

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that provides analgesia and sedation. Ketamine acts as a NMDA (N-methyl-D-aspartate) noncompetitive antagonist. Benefits of ketamine include maintenance of respiratory drive and minimal cardiovascular depression. Ketamine also has bronchodilator effects, which may be beneficial in patients with asthma. The most common adverse effects include laryngospasm and visual hallucinations. Typical dosing is 1 to 2 mg/kg IV, followed by 0.5 to 1 mg/kg IV as needed.

Benzodiazepines (eg, lorazepam, midazolam) may be used in some circumstances (eg,acute seizures/status epilepticus, alcohol withdrawal). A common regimen for sedation is lorazepam 1 to 2 mg IV every 1 to 2 hours or a continuous infusion at 1 to 2 mg/hour if the patient is intubated. These medications pose risks of respiratory depression, hypotension, delirium, and prolonged physiologic effects even after discontinuation in some patients. Long-acting benzodiazepines such as diazepam, flurazepam, and chlordiazepoxide should be avoided because these medications may delay extubation and prolong ICU stays when compared other medications (eg, propofol) (4). Antipsychotics with less anticholinergic effect, such as haloperidol 1 to 3 mg IV, may work best when combined with benzodiazepines.