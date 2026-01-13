How To Repair a Laceration With Vertical Mattress Sutures

The first pass of the needle (wide-deep bite) is placed farther from the wound edges (eg, > 1 cm) and deeper than the bite of a simple interrupted suture.

Push the needle through both wound edges if this can be done with little resistance. If resistance is significant, or if you are placing a suture across a relatively wide space (as may occur with the first few sutures), pull the needle out through the center of the laceration after it passes through the first wound edge; then reattach it to the needle driver and continue the suture with a second bite, passing it into the opposite side of the wound.

Reverse the direction of the needle in the needle driver.

The second pass (narrow-shallow bite) is placed closer to the wound edge and begins on the same side of the laceration as the exit site of the first pass. Use forceps as needed to maintain edge eversion. In this pass, unlike with simple interrupted sutures, the width of the bite need not be greater at the deepest part of the wound than at the surface.