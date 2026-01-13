How To Repair a Laceration With Tissue Adhesive

Wounds can typically be repaired more rapidly with adhesive than with sutures. Application is not only rapid, but painless, and it avoids suture marks adjacent to the wound.

Wounds closed with tissue adhesive have less tensile strength in the first 4 days than do sutured wounds, but after 1 week, the tensile strength and overall degree of inflammation in wounds closed with tissue adhesive and with sutures are equivalent (17).

Wounds covered with tissue adhesive or with bandages have equivalent rates of healing and complications, but there is a slightly higher risk for wound dehiscence in closures with tissue adhesive as compared with sutures (18).

Wounds near the eyes can sometimes be repaired with tissue adhesive if the eyes are protected, such as with gauze or a layer of petroleum jelly.