How To Repair a Laceration With Stapling

Skin stapling devices are used to rapidly close straight, sharp-edged lacerations when cosmetic closure is not needed.
Indications for Laceration Repair With Stapling
Relatively straight, sharp-edged lacerations of the trunk or an extremity, and superficial lacerations of the scalp
Contraindications for Laceration Repair With Stapling
Absolute contraindications
Anticipated need for CT scan of area being repaired with staple because of potential for imaging artifacts
Relative contraindications
Lacerations on the face or neck because the cosmetic result is often inferior to that with suturing
Lacerations on hands or feet because pain is more often increased
Anticipated head CT because tissue staples create scan artifact
Patients who are not likely to return for staple removal
Wound closure of any type may be contraindicated for wounds that are contaminated, relatively old, or that would be at higher risk of infection if closed, such as small bites to hands or feet, puncture wounds, or high-velocity missile wounds.
Wounds involving deep structures (eg, nerves, blood vessels, ducts, joints, tendons, bones) may require specialized techniques or consultation by a surgical specialist, as should those covering large areas or involving the face or hands.
Complications of Laceration Repair With Stapling
Improper wound edge apposition leading to poor wound closure and cosmetic result
In patients who scar easily, a larger scar
Worse cosmetic effect, particularly if staples are left in too long
Infection
Equipment for Laceration Repair With Stapling
Wound hygiene and closure are not required to be performed under sterile conditions (4, 5). Instruments that touch the wound (eg, forceps, needles, suture) must be sterile. Clean single-use nonsterile gloves as well as clean but not sterile water may be used in immunocompetent patients.
Clean procedure, barrier protection
Appropriate personal protective equipment (eg, face mask, safety glasses or a face shield, head cap, gown, gloves)
Sterile drapes, towels (for wound debridement and suturing)
Antiseptic cleanser such as chlorhexidine
Syringes, needles, and local anesthesia
Tissue forceps
Stapling device (including removal device)
Antibiotic ointment
Nonocclusive dressing
Additional Considerations for Laceration Repair With Stapling
Suturing and stapling have comparable healing outcomes, wound tensile strength, complication rates, patient tolerance, efficiency of closure, scar width, color, general appearance, suture or staple marks, infection rates, cost, and patient acceptance (21, 22). In animal studies, staples had less wound inflammation and greater resistance to infection in contaminated wounds.
The major advantage to using staples is faster time to close the wound.
If wounds have significant underlying tension, place deep, absorbable sutures before stapling to decrease tension.
Positioning for Laceration Repair With Stapling
Position the patient comfortably reclined or supine.
Adjust the stretcher height so that you will be comfortable either sitting or standing at the bedside.
The laceration should be well lit, preferably with an overhead procedure light.
Step-by-Step Description of Laceration Repair With Stapling
(For step-by-step descriptions of wound preparation, anesthesia, and dressing, see How To Cleanse, Irrigate, Debride, and Dress Wounds.)
Cleanse, anesthetize, irrigate, and debride the wound as necessary.
Place a sterile fenestrated drape over the wound. Place additional drapes nearby as needed to provide a large enough sterile work area.
Begin at one end of the laceration.
Evert the edges of the wound using forceps, preferably done by a second operator. Sometimes, the skin can be everted simply by pinching it between the your thumb and forefinger.
Once the edges are in eversion, gently place the staples across the wound.
To ensure the best closure, place the center of the staple device perpendicular to and over the center of the wound.
Once the stapler handle is squeezed, the staple is automatically placed into the wound and bent to the proper configuration. When placed properly, the crossbar of the staple is elevated a few millimeters above the surface of the skin.
Work from one end of the laceration to the other, placing each staple approximately 0.5 to 1 cm from its predecessor, as needed to achieve proper apposition of the edges along the entire length of the wound.
Aftercare for Laceration Repair With Stapling
Apply antibiotic ointment if desired, then leave uncovered or cover with a sterile bandage.
Have the patient remove the dressing and gently cleanse the wound in 24 to 48 hours. Scalp lacerations can be cleansed by showering within a few hours.
Remove staples using the same time interval as sutures. (See How To Repair a Laceration With Simple Interrupted Sutures: Aftercare.) To remove staples, use a dedicated instrument made specifically by the manufacturer of that stapling device. Place the lower jaw of the staple remover under the crossbar and squeeze the handle.
Warnings and Common Errors for Laceration Repair With Stapling
Improper wound edge apposition (causing wound edges to overlap) and failure to evert the wound edges are the most common errors. Align the middle of the staple with the center of the wound.
Pressing too hard on the device when stapling can place the staples too tightly, causing wound ischemia.
Removal of staples can be more uncomfortable than removal of sutures.
Staples can cause significant scarring if left in place too long.
Tips and Tricks for Laceration Repair With Stapling
Rather than starting at one end of the laceration, many health care professionals find it easier to start in the middle and then place subsequent staples in the middle of each open section, until there are no remaining gaps in the wound.
If forceps are not available, the skin can be everted by pinching the skin (eg, with thumb and forefinger).
