How To Repair a Laceration With Stapling

Absolute contraindications

Anticipated need for CT scan of area being repaired with staple because of potential for imaging artifacts

Relative contraindications

Lacerations on the face or neck because the cosmetic result is often inferior to that with suturing

Lacerations on hands or feet because pain is more often increased

Anticipated head CT because tissue staples create scan artifact

Patients who are not likely to return for staple removal

Wound closure of any type may be contraindicated for wounds that are contaminated, relatively old, or that would be at higher risk of infection if closed, such as small bites to hands or feet, puncture wounds, or high-velocity missile wounds.

Wounds involving deep structures (eg, nerves, blood vessels, ducts, joints, tendons, bones) may require specialized techniques or consultation by a surgical specialist, as should those covering large areas or involving the face or hands.