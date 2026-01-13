How To Repair a Laceration With Simple Interrupted Sutures

In general, place the first suture in the middle of the wound.

Load the needle driver: Grasp the needle at a 90-degree angle with the very tip of the driver. Grasp the needle at the junction of the proximal and middle third of the needle.

Use the tip of the forceps as a hook (or use a tissue hook) to gently lift the tissue and evert the wound edges as needed while the sutures are being placed. Proper wound edge eversion during this step is essential to optimal approximation of the dermis, which ultimately helps maximize the strength and minimize scarring of the healed wound.

Place sutures by gently rotating your wrist so that the needle follows its curvature through the skin.

The needle should enter and exit the skin at a 90-degree angle (see figure Simple Cutaneous Suture). Match the tissue depth and the stitch length on both sides of the laceration. The tissue depth should be greater than the stitch length.

Push the needle through both wound edges if this can be done with little resistance. If resistance is significant—or if you are placing a suture across a relatively wide space (as may occur with the first few sutures of an interrupted suture closure)—pull out the needle through the center of the laceration after it passes through the first wound edge and then reattach it to the needle driver. Continue by placing the needle into the opposite wound edge and passing it into the opposite side of the wound.

Gently pull the suture through the path of the needle and leave some (eg, 2 to 3 cm) of the free end of the suture material exposed.

Release the needle from the driver, and allow the needle to rest on the sterile drape.

Tie the suture using an instrument tie as described below.