How To Repair a Laceration With Buried Deep Dermal Sutures

Absolute contraindications

None

Relative contraindications

Inadequate or thin dermal layer

Wound that cannot be adequately cleansed (however, there is no increased risk of infection using dermal sutures in clean wounds)

Deep dermal sutures do not appear to increase the risk of infection in clean, uncontaminated lacerations. However, animal studies suggest that deep sutures in contaminated wounds may have increase infection risk (16).

Sutures of any type may be contraindicated for wounds that are contaminated, relatively old, or that would be at higher risk of infection if closed by sutures, such as small bites to hands or feet, puncture wounds, or high-velocity missile wounds.

Wounds involving deep structures (eg, nerves, blood vessels, ducts, joints, tendons, bones) and those covering large areas or involving the face or hands may require specialized techniques or consultation by a surgical specialist.