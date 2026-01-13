How To Repair a Laceration With Horizontal Mattress Sutures

The horizontal mattress suture uses a simple suture bite followed by a reverse bite adjacent to the first to create a single broad suture that achieves wound approximation and epidermal eversion without constricting the wound edge.

The mattress sutures (both vertical and horizontal) are commonly used to close wounds under tension. Because the suture is looped through the skin lateral to the wound (rather than over the wound), tension is transferred away from the wound edges to the looped lateral skin. Additionally, by having the sutures cross under (rather than over) the laceration, eversion of the edges occurs when the suture is tightened.

The horizontal mattress suture is useful in areas where there is little subcutaneous dermal tissue, making wound edge eversion difficult. Approximation is achieved without causing constriction or tension (and subsequent ischemia, necrosis, or tearing) of the wound edges. Because the second bite is parallel to the first, about half as many sutures are needed to close a wound.

(See also How To Cleanse, Irrigate, Debride, and Dress Wounds, How To Repair a Laceration With Simple Interrupted Sutures, and Lacerations.)

Indications for Horizontal Mattress Sutures Lacerations of volar surfaces of hand and fingers, where simple interrupted sutures may cut through the skin

Some wounds under tension, instead of a layered closure, if skin tension is not marked

Parallel lacerations

Scalp lacerations or lacerations with edges that are macerated, irregular, or have thick or thin edges

Contraindications for Horizontal Mattress Sutures Absolute contraindications None Relative contraindications Wounds that may be contaminated or relatively old and would be at higher risk of infection if closed by sutures, such as small bites to hands or feet, puncture wounds, or high-velocity missile wounds Wounds involving deep structures (eg, nerves, blood vessels, ducts, joints, tendons, bones) may require specialized techniques or consultation by a surgical specialist, as should those covering large areas or involving the face or hands.

Complications of Horizontal Mattress Sutures Infection

Additional laceration or scarring due to pressure on the skin from the sutures

Dermal ischemia and necrosis, which occur more often than with simple or continuous sutures

Equipment for Horizontal Mattress Sutures Wound hygiene and closure are not required to be performed under sterile conditions (4, 5). Instruments that touch the wound (eg, forceps, needles, suture) must be sterile. Clean single-use nonsterile gloves as well as clean but not sterile water may be used in immunocompetent patients. Clean procedure, barrier protection Appropriate personal protective equipment (eg, face mask, safety glasses or a face shield, head cap, gown, gloves)

Sterile drapes, towels (for wound debridement and suturing)

Needle driver, toothed forceps, suture material; typically, a nonabsorbable monofilament suture is used. (For detailed discussion of the various types and sizes of suture material, refer to Lacerations.)

Antiseptic solution (eg, chlorhexidine, povidone-iodine), sterile gauze squares Antiseptic solution (eg, chlorhexidine, povidone-iodine), sterile gauze squares

Sometimes splinting or other materials (for aftercare, to restrict motion or skin tension that may pull on the sutures)

Materials used to dress the wound

Additional Considerations for Horizontal Mattress Sutures The half-buried horizontal mattress suture, a variation of the horizontal mattress suture, can be used to close flap lacerations.

Positioning for Horizontal Mattress Sutures Position the patient comfortably reclined or supine.

Adjust the stretcher height so that you will be comfortable either sitting or standing at the bedside.

In general, position yourself so that the laceration is roughly parallel to the front of your body.

The laceration should be well lit, preferably with an overhead procedure light.

Step-by-Step Description of Horizontal Mattress Sutures (For step-by-step descriptions of wound preparation and anesthesia, see How To Cleanse, Irrigate, Debride, and Dress Wounds; for instructions on how to handle the instruments, work with needles, and tie a surgeon's knot using instruments, see How To Repair a Laceration With Simple Interrupted Sutures. ) Cleanse, anesthetize, irrigate, and debride the wound as necessary.

Place a sterile fenestrated drape over the wound. Place additional drapes nearby as needed to provide a large enough sterile work area. Horizontal mattress suture Place the first pass of the needle as you would a simple interrupted suture, but insert the needle into the skin a bit farther (eg, 0.5 to 1 cm) from the wound edge (see point 1 in figure Horizontal Mattress Suture ).

Push the needle through both wound edges in a single bite if this can be done with little resistance. If resistance is significant or if the laceration is relatively wide (eg, as may occur with the first suture), push the needle through each wound edge separately. To do this, pull out the needle from the wound after it passes through the first wound edge and then reattach it to the needle driver and continue with a second bite into the opposite side of the wound and exit 0.5 to 1 cm from the other wound edge (see point 2 in figure Horizontal Mattress Suture). The entry and exit points of the first pass should be symmetric on both sides of the wound.

Reverse the direction of the needle in the needle driver.

Place the second (reverse) pass, beginning on the same side of the laceration and inserting the needle 0.5 cm next to the exit site of the first pass (see point 3 in figure Horizontal Mattress Suture). The second pass should be identical but parallel to the first pass.

Push the needle through both wound edges and exit the wound in a single bite and exit 0.5 to 1 cm from the other wound edge (see point 4 in figure Horizontal Mattress Suture).

Pull gently on the suture ends to achieve wound approximation and epidermal eversion.

Tie the suture closed with an instrument tie. Horizontal Mattress Suture Half-buried horizontal mattress suture Also referred to as a tip suture or corner suture, the half-buried horizontal tip suture can be used to approximate the tip of flap laceration into the corner of a V- or Y-shaped laceration if the edges cannot be satisfactorily aligned even with undermining. The suture loop in the flap tip remains entirely intradermal (ie, buried). Because there is no external skin loop, epidermal tension on the flap tip is minimized. Align the flap with the sides of the wound.

Place the first bite by inserting the needle into the skin approximately 0.5 to 1 cm below and lateral to the apex of the V-shaped wound and advance it intradermally until it emerges from the dermal layer into the wound.

Keeping the needle on a parallel intradermal path, insert it through the tip of the flap.

Insert the needle through the opposite side of the wound and at the same distance and depth as the first bite.

Pull gently on the suture ends to draw the flap tip into the V apex, approximating and everting the wound edges.

Tie the suture.

If excessive tension prevents apposition of the flap to the apex of the laceration, the wound will now appear as a Y (with the half-buried mattress suture at its center). The rest of the laceration (including the shaft of the Y, if present) can be closed as any other laceration.

Aftercare for Horizontal Mattress Sutures Dress the wound (see Lacerations and How To Cleanse, Irrigate, Debride, and Dress Wounds).

Splint joints if movement will cause wound tension (eg, an elbow splint for a dorsal elbow laceration).

Instruct the patient to keep the dressing dry and in place and to return in 2 days for a wound check.

Instruct the patient to return if signs of infection develop (eg, increased pain, swelling, erythema, fever, proximally spreading red streaks [infectious lymphangiitis]).

Instruct the patient when to return for suture removal, which is generally based on the wound site: 3 to 5 days for the face, 6 to 10 days for the scalp and trunk, 10 to 14 days for the arms and legs, and 14 days for wounds overlying joints. Early suture removal risks wound dehiscence; however, to decrease scarring and cross-hatching of facial sutures, half of the suture line (ie, every other suture) may be removed on day 3, and the remainder removed on day 5. Half-Buried Horizontal Mattress Suture

Aftercare for Horizontal Mattress Sutures Avoid overly tight sutures and use cautery sparingly because both can cause tissue ischemia.