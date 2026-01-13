How To Repair a Laceration With a Subcuticular Running Suture

Absolute contraindications

None

Relative contraindications

Wounds that are irregular or have ragged edges

Wounds under marked tension

Sometimes, excision and undermining techniques can render a ragged wound suitable for continuous subcuticular closure. However, generalists may prefer to not modify an irregular wound but, rather, close it using simple interrupted sutures, which often provides an aesthetically acceptable result and preserves more tissue for a future cosmetic revision, if needed.

Sutures of any type may be contraindicated for wounds that are contaminated, relatively old, or that would be at higher risk of infection if closed by sutures, such as small bites to hands or feet, puncture wounds, or high-velocity missile wounds.

Wounds involving deep structures (eg, nerves, blood vessels, ducts, joints, tendons, bones) may require specialized techniques or consultation by a surgical specialist, as should those covering large areas or involving the face or hands.