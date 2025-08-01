Nevus araneus lesions are acquired. These lesions are usually less than 0.5 cm across. One lesion or small numbers of lesions unrelated to internal disease may occur in children or adults. Patients with liver disease or cirrhosis develop many spider angiomas that may become quite prominent over time. Many women develop lesions during pregnancy or while taking oral contraceptives.

Spider Angioma Image Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

The lesions are asymptomatic. If related to pregnancy or the intake of oral contraceptives, they usually resolve spontaneously approximately 6 to 9 months postpartum or after the medications are stopped. Lesions are not uncommon on the faces of children. Compression of the central vessel temporarily obliterates the lesion.

Diagnosis of Nevus Araneus Primarily history and physical examination Diagnosis of nevus araneus is clinical. Dermoscopy may reveal looping and star patterns (1). Diagnosis reference 1. Alegre-Sánchez A, Bernárdez C, Fonda-Pascual P, et al. Videodermoscopy and doppler-ultrasound in spider naevi: towards a new classification?. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2018;32(1):156-159. doi:10.1111/jdv.14602