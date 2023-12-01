Often, people with polycythemia vera have no symptoms for years. The earliest symptoms usually are

Weakness

Tiredness

Headache

Light-headedness

Shortness of breath

Night sweats

Itching after a shower or bath

Vision may be distorted, and people may have blind spots or see flashes of light (caused by ocular migraine).

People may have bleeding from the digestive tract or gums and more bleeding than would be expected from small cuts.

The skin, especially the face, may look red or discolored. People may itch all over, particularly after bathing or showering. People may have redness and burning sensations in the hands and feet (erythromelalgia). More rarely, bone pain may be felt.

A blood clot sometimes causes the first symptoms. The increase in red blood cells in polycythemia vera makes the blood thicker and more likely to clot more than normal. A clot may form in almost any blood vessel, including those of the arms, legs (causing deep vein thrombosis), heart (causing a heart attack), brain (causing a stroke), or lungs (causing pulmonary embolism). Blood clots may also block blood vessels that drain blood from the liver (Budd-Chiari syndrome), particularly in young women.

In some people, the number of platelets (cell-like particles in the blood that help the body form blood clots) increases (thrombocythemia). Although an increased number of platelets might be thought to always cause excessive blood clotting, in people with polycythemia vera, a very high number of platelets can actually cause bleeding by affecting other parts of the body's clotting system.

In some people, iron deficiency may develop.

The liver and spleen may enlarge as both organs begin to produce blood cells (see also Enlarged Spleen). As the liver and spleen enlarge, a sense of fullness in the abdomen may develop. Pain can suddenly become intense should a blood clot develop in blood vessels of the liver or spleen, causing parts of it to die.

The excess of red blood cells may be associated with stomach ulcers, gout, and kidney stones. Rarely, polycythemia vera progresses to leukemia.