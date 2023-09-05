TIAs are caused by a lack of blood flow to part of your brain from a blocked blood vessel in your brain.

A blocked blood vessel can be caused by:

A blood clot that forms in an artery in your brain

A blood clot that forms in your heart or a blood vessel near your heart that breaks loose, moves through your bloodstream, and gets stuck in a blood vessel in your brain

A fat deposit (plaque) that breaks off the lining of one of your blood vessels and gets stuck in a blood vessel in your brain

Fat deposits in your blood vessels are called atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries). Atherosclerosis in the two big blood vessels in your neck (the carotid arteries) can cause a TIA or stroke because these blood vessels are the main blood supply to the brain.

The major risk factors for TIAs are:

Other risk factors include: