Radiographic Contrast Agents

A radiopaque contrast agent absorbs x-rays and thus appears white on x-rays. It is typically used to show the following:

Blood vessels

The interior of the gastrointestinal, biliary, or urinary tract

Blood flow in organs

Usually, the contrast agent is injected into a vein (intravenous contrast), artery (angiography), taken by mouth (oral contrast), inserted through the anus (rectal contrast), or injected into a joint using a needle.

The contrast agent used depends on what type of test is done and which body part is being evaluated:

For blood vessels: Usually contrast agents that contain iodine (iodinated contrast agents)

For the gastrointestinal tract: Contrast agents that contain barium or iodine (gastrografin)

Before a test that uses a contrast agent, people may be asked to refrain from eating for several hours and from drinking for 1 hour. After the test, drinking extra fluids for the rest of the day is recommended.

When some contrast agents are injected, people may feel a warm sensation throughout the body. Other contrast agents may cause a cold sensation at the injection site. Contrast agents taken by mouth may have an unpleasant taste.

Side effects of radiopaque contrast agents Generally, radiopaque contrast agents are very safe, particularly when given by mouth or into the rectum. Side effects of injected iodinated contrast agents occur in a few people. They include An allergic-type reaction

Kidney damage, especially when people have a preexisting kidney problem or when large amounts of contrast is used Allergic-type contrast reactions Allergic-type contrast reactions vary in severity: Mild, such as nausea, flushing, or itching

Moderate, such as a rash, vomiting, or chills

Severe and life threatening (anaphylactoid), such as a swollen throat that interferes with breathing, wheezing, very low blood pressure, or an abnormal heart rate Allergic-type contrast reactions are most likely to occur in people who have one of the following: Have many other allergies

Have asthma

Have previously had allergic-type reactions after a contrast agent was used