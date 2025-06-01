Transient Ischemic Attacks

People may be given a medication to make blood less likely to clot (an antiplatelet medication or an anticoagulant).

Taking an antiplatelet medication, such as aspirin, a combination tablet of low-dose aspirin plus dipyridamole, clopidogrel, or clopidogrel plus aspirin, reduces the chance that clots will form and cause TIAs or ischemic strokes. Antiplatelet medications make platelets less likely to clump and form clots. (Platelets are tiny cell-like particles in the blood that help it clot in response to damaged blood vessels.)

Taking clopidogrel plus aspirin appears to reduce the risk of future strokes more than taking aspirin alone, but only for the first 3 months after a stroke. After that, the combination has no advantage over taking aspirin alone. Also, taking clopidogrel plus aspirin increases the risk of bleeding by a small amount.

If a blood clot from the heart caused the TIA, anticoagulants, such as warfarin, are given to make blood less likely to clot. Dabigatran, apixaban, and rivaroxaban are newer anticoagulants that are often used instead of warfarin. These newer anticoagulants are more convenient to use because they, unlike warfarin, do not require regular monitoring with blood tests to measure how long it takes blood to clot. Also, they are not affected by foods and are unlikely to interact with other medications. But the new anticoagulants have some disadvantages. Dabigatran and apixaban must be taken twice a day. (Warfarin is taken once a day.) Also, people must not miss any doses of the newer medications for the medications to be effective, and these medications are significantly more expensive than warfarin.