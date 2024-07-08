A spinal tap is a test to remove a sample of your spinal fluid. It's sometimes called a lumbar puncture. Doctors do tests on the fluid to look for problems such as:

Infections

Tumors

Bleeding in your brain or spinal cord

During a spinal tap, doctors numb your skin and then put a long, thin needle in your lower back to get the sample of spinal fluid. They take about a tablespoon (15 milliliters) of fluid. Your brain quickly makes more fluid.

Doctors test spinal fluid for many substances, including:

Bacteria

White blood cells

Red blood cells

About 1 in 10 people get a headache after a spinal tap. This headache may last a few days to a few weeks.

Spinal Tap