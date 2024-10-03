honeypot link
Home
/
About the MSD Manuals
/
Authors
/
mark freedman
/
Mark Freedman, MD, MSc
Affiliations
Professor of Medicine, Neurology
University of Ottawa
Director, Multiple Sclerosis Research Unit, Neurology
Ottawa Hospital-General Campus
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Chapters
Diagnosis of Brain, Spinal Cord, and Nerve Disorders
Symptoms of Brain, Spinal Cord, and Nerve Disorders