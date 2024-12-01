Aortic Branch Aneurysms

Aneurysms in the arteries that deliver blood to the digestive tract (splanchnic arteries) are uncommon. However, aneurysms may occur in arteries that supply blood to other organs, including the

Spleen (splenic artery)

Liver (hepatic artery)

Intestine (superior mesenteric artery)

Stomach and other abdominal organs (celiac artery)

Kidneys (renal arteries)

Splenic artery aneurysms occur in more women than men. Causes include abnormal growth of muscle in the artery's wall (fibromuscular dysplasia), high blood pressure in the blood vessels connected to the liver (portal hypertension), multiple pregnancies (such as with twins or triplets), penetrating abdominal injury (stab wound) or blunt abdominal trauma (such as from a motor vehicle crash), inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis), and infection.

Hepatic artery aneurysms occur in more men than women. They may result from previous abdominal injury, use of illicit intravenous drugs (such as heroin), damage to the wall of the artery, or inflammation of tissues around the artery.

Superior mesenteric artery aneurysms are relatively uncommon among aneurysms in the arteries that go to the abdominal organs. They may result from infections, atherosclerosis, and other disorders that weaken the arterial wall.

Renal artery aneurysms may dissect (the layers of the artery separate) or rupture, causing sudden blockage (occlusion) of blood flow to the kidneys and kidney failure.