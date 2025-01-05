Fecal incontinence is the loss of control over bowel movements.
Causes of Fecal Incontinence
Fecal incontinence can occur briefly during bouts of diarrhea or when hard stool becomes lodged in the rectum (fecal impaction).
Persistent fecal incontinence can develop in people who have birth deformities, injuries to the anus or spinal cord, rectal prolapse (protrusion of the rectal lining through the anus), dementia, nerve damage resulting from diabetes, tumors of the anus, or injuries to the pelvis during childbirth.
Diagnosis of Fecal Incontinence
A doctor's examination
Sometimes colonoscopy
A doctor examines the person for any structural or neurologic abnormality. This examination involves examining the anus and rectum, checking the extent of sensation around the anus, and sometimes doing a colonoscopy to view the lower portion of the large intestine, the rectum, and the anus.
Other tests, including an ultrasound of the anal sphincter, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the pelvis and perineal area, an examination of the function of nerves and muscles lining the pelvis, and pressure readings of the rectum and anus (anorectal manometry) may be needed.
Treatment of Fecal Incontinence
Measures to regulate bowel movements
Sphincter exercises and sometimes biofeedback
Sometimes a surgical procedure
The first step in correcting fecal incontinence is to try to establish a regular pattern of bowel movements that produces well-formed stool. Dietary changes, including adequate fluid intake and the addition of a small amount of fiber, often help. A suppository or enema may also be used to help establish a regular pattern of bowel movements. If such changes do not help, a medication that slows bowel movements, such as loperamide, and a low-fiber diet may reduce the frequency of defecation.
Exercising the anal muscles (sphincters) by squeezing and releasing them increases their tone and strength, particularly in mild cases. A technique called biofeedback can help a person retrain the sphincters and increase the sensitivity of the rectum to the presence of stool. About 64 to 89% of well-motivated people benefit from biofeedback.
If fecal incontinence persists, surgery may help—for instance, when the cause is an injury to the anus or an anatomic defect in the anus. However, the benefits of repairing the anus decrease over 1 to 3 years. In certain cases, surgical implantation of a device called a sacral nerve stimulator may be used to relieve symptoms of incontinence by stimulating the muscles to contract and prevent leakage.
As a last resort, a colostomy (the surgical creation of an opening between the large intestine and the abdominal wall—see figure Understanding Colostomy) may be done. In a colostomy, the anus is sewn shut, and stool is diverted into a removable plastic bag attached to the opening in the abdominal wall.