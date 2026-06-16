Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a group of physical and psychological symptoms that start several days before a menstrual period begins and usually end a few hours after the first day of a period. Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is a form of PMS in which symptoms are so severe that they interfere with work, social activities, or relationships.
The most common symptoms of PMS include irritability, anxiety, depression, breast fullness and pain, and headaches.
Doctors base the diagnosis on symptoms, which a woman is usually asked to record daily.
Consuming less sugar, salt, and caffeine and exercising may help relieve symptoms, as does taking pain relievers, birth control pills (sometimes), antidepressants, or certain nutritional supplements.
Because so many symptoms, such as a bad mood, irritability, bloating, and breast tenderness, have been ascribed to PMS, defining and identifying PMS can be difficult.
About 13 to 18% of women in the reproductive years in the United States have PMS. About 2 to 6% have a severe form of PMS called premenstrual dysphoric disorder. Globally, estimates vary from 1 to 50% of women for PMS and up to 18% for premenstrual dysphoric disorder.
Causes of Premenstrual Syndrome
PMS may occur partly because of the following:
Fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels during the menstrual cycle
Symptoms associated with the dysfunction of nerve cells in the brain, such as symptoms related to serotonin levels
Genetic predisposition
Changes in the gut microbiome
Deficiency of magnesium or calcium
The fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone may affect other hormones, such as aldosterone, which helps regulate salt and water balance. Excess aldosterone can cause fluid retention and bloating.
Symptoms of Premenstrual Syndrome
The type and intensity of PMS symptoms vary between women and from cycle to cycle.
Symptoms may begin a few hours up to about 5 days before a menstrual period, and they often disappear completely a few hours after the period begins. During the years before menopause (called perimenopause), women may have symptoms that persist through and after the menstrual period. Symptoms may become more severe during stress or during perimenopause. The symptoms of PMS may be followed each month by a painful period (cramps, or dysmenorrhea), particularly in adolescents.
The most common symptoms are irritability, anxiety, agitation, anger, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, lethargy, depression, and severe fatigue. Women may feel bloated, have swelling of hands and feet, and temporarily gain weight. Breasts may feel full and be painful. Women may have a sense of heaviness or pressure in the lower abdomen.
Other disorders may worsen while PMS symptoms are occurring. They include the following:
Skin disorders, such as acne
Seizure disorders, with more seizures than usual
Connective tissue disorders, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE, or lupus) or rheumatoid arthritis, with flare-ups
Respiratory disorders, such as allergies and congestion of the nose and airways
Migraines
Mood disorders, such as depression or anxiety
Sleep disturbances, such as sleeping too much or not sleeping enough
In premenstrual dysphoric disorder, premenstrual symptoms are so severe and disruptive that they interfere with work, social activities, or relationships. Interest in daily activities is greatly reduced. Symptoms occur regularly before menstrual periods start and end when or shortly after periods start. Women may lose interest in their usual activities and have suicidal thoughts.
Symptoms That Can Occur in Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)
Physical
Psychological
Diagnosis of Premenstrual Syndrome
For PMS, a health care professional's evaluation
Sometimes standardized tests for depression
For premenstrual dysphoric disorder, specific guidelines
The diagnosis of PMS is based on symptoms. To identify PMS, clinicians ask a woman to keep a daily record of her symptoms. This record helps the woman be aware of changes in her body and moods and helps clinicians identify any regular symptoms and determine what treatment is best.
If women have symptoms of depression, they may be given standardized tests for depression or be referred to a mental health care professional. However, clinicians can usually distinguish PMS or premenstrual dysphoric disorder from mood disorders based on factors such as the timing of symptoms. If the symptoms disappear soon after the menstrual period begins, they are probably caused by PMS or premenstrual dysphoric disorder.
Premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Premenstrual dysphoric disorder cannot be diagnosed until a woman has recorded her symptoms for at least 2 menstrual cycles. Doctors base the diagnosis on specific guidelines. The guidelines state that a woman must have a total of at least 5 of the symptoms that often occur in women with PMS (with at least 1 from each of the 2 lists below).
The symptoms must include at least one of the following:
Having changeable moods (for example, suddenly feeling sad and tearful)
Being very irritable or angry or having more conflicts with other people
Feeling very depressed or hopeless or being very critical of self
Feeling anxious, tense, or on edge
The symptoms must also include at least one of the following:
A decreased interest in usual activities
Difficulty concentrating
Low energy or fatigue
Noticeable changes in appetite, overeating, or specific food cravings
Problems sleeping (having problems going to or staying asleep or sleeping too much)
Feelings of being overwhelmed or out of control
Physical symptoms that often occur in women with PMS (such as tender breasts)
Also, the symptoms must have occurred for most of the previous 12 months, and they must be severe enough to interfere with daily activities and function.
Treatment of Premenstrual Syndrome
Good sleep, exercise, and a healthy diet
Sometimes medications, including hormones and/or antidepressants
PMS may be difficult to treat. No single treatment is effective for all women, and few woman have complete relief with any single type of treatment.
General measures
Women can try the following to help relieve PMS symptoms:
Getting enough rest and sleep (at least 7 hours each night)
Exercising regularly, which may help lessen bloating as well as irritability, anxiety, and insomnia (yoga and Tai Chi help some women)
Using stress reduction techniques (meditation or relaxation exercises)
Avoiding stressful activities
Consuming more protein and less sugar and caffeine (including that in chocolate)
Consuming more fruits, vegetables, milk, complex carbohydrates (for example, in breads, pastas, beans, and root vegetables), high-fiber foods, low-fat meats, and foods high in calcium and vitamin D
Consuming less salt, which often reduces fluid retention and relieves bloating
Avoiding certain foods and drinks (such as cola, coffee, hot dogs, potato chips, and canned foods)
Certain dietary supplements may lessen PMS symptoms to some degree. These supplements include chasteberry extract from the agnus castus fruit, vitamin B6, and vitamin E. Women should talk to their clinician before they take any supplements, especially vitamin B6, which may be harmful if taken in high doses. Nerve damage is possible with as little as 100 milligrams of vitamin B6 a day. Calcium supplements may improve mood and lessen physical symptoms.
Cognitive-behavioral therapy may help if moodiness is a concern, including in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder. Biofeedback and guided imagery may also help. Psychotherapy can help a woman learn to better cope with the symptoms. Stress reduction and relaxation techniques and meditation can help relieve tension and stress.
Did You Know...
Medications
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may help relieve headaches, pain due to abdominal cramps, and joint pain. To decrease the intensity of headaches or cramps, women can start taking NSAIDs a few days before their period starts.
Women who have more severe PMS symptoms or premenstrual dysphoric disorder may benefit from taking antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). These medications are the first choice for relief of anxiety, irritability, and other psychological symptoms, particularly if stress cannot be avoided. They are used to prevent symptoms, and to be effective, they should be taken daily before symptoms begin or, for some women with PMS, taken daily the 2 weeks before menstrual periods begin. Taking these medications after symptoms begin usually does not relieve symptoms. These medications are most effective in reducing irritability, depression, breast tenderness, and changes in appetite.
Hormone therapy may help. Options include the following:
Estrogen-progestin birth control pills
Progesterone vaginal suppositories
Progesterone pills
Injection of a long-acting progestin (a synthetic form of the female hormone progesterone) every 2 or 3 months
Oral contraceptives that result in shorter menstrual periods or that increase the interval between periods to as much as 3 months may help some women.
If fluid retention is a problem, clinicians may prescribe the diuretic spironolactone (which helps the kidneys eliminate salt and water from the body).
Doctors may ask a woman to continue keeping a record of her symptoms so that they can judge the effectiveness of PMS treatment.
For women who have premenstrual dysphoric disorder that persists despite other treatments, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist (such as leuprolide or goserelin), given by injection, may help relieve symptoms. GnRH agonists are a synthetic form of a hormone produced by the body. GnRH agonists cause the ovaries to produce less estrogen and progesterone. Thus, they help control the rapid fluctuations in hormone levels that occur before menstrual periods and that contribute to symptoms. Women are usually also given estrogen plus a progestin, taken in a low dose by mouth or a patch.
Surgery
As a last resort for women who have severe premenstrual dysphoric disorder symptoms that cannot be controlled with other treatments, doctors may offer surgery. Removing the ovaries eliminates menstrual cycles and thus eliminates the symptoms. However, removing the ovaries has the same effects as menopause, including increasing the risk of osteoporosis and other problems associated with menopause. To lessen or prevent some of these effects, doctors typically suggest that these women take hormone therapy that contains estrogen and a progestin or progesterone until they reach the average age for menopause (about age 51).