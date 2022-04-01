Introduction to the Biology of the Musculoskeletal System

Overview of the Musculoskeleta... video

The musculoskeletal system provides form, stability, and movement to the human body. It consists of the body's bones (which make up the skeleton), muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, cartilage, and other connective tissue. The term "connective tissue" is used to describe the tissue that supports and binds tissues and organs together. Its chief components are collagen and elastic fibers, which are composed of different proteins.

The musculoskeletal system undergoes many changes as people age ( see Effects of Aging on the Musculoskeletal System).