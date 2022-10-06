The symptoms of autoimmune myositis are similar for people of all ages, but the muscle inflammation often appears to develop more abruptly in children than in adults. Symptoms, which may begin during or just after an infection, include symmetrical muscle weakness (particularly in the upper arms, hips, and thighs), joint pain (but often little muscle pain), difficulty in swallowing, fever, fatigue, and weight loss. Raynaud syndrome (in which the fingers suddenly become very pale and tingle or become numb in response to cold or emotional upset) may also occur.

Muscle weakness may start slowly or suddenly and may worsen for weeks or months. Because muscles close to the center of the body are affected most, tasks such as lifting the arms above the shoulders, climbing stairs, and getting out of a chair or off of a toilet seat can become very difficult. If the neck muscles are affected, even raising the head from a pillow may be impossible. People who have weakness in the shoulders or hips may need to use a wheelchair or may become bedridden. Muscle damage in the upper part of the esophagus can cause swallowing difficulties and regurgitation of food. The muscles of the hands, feet, and face, however, are not usually affected.

Joint aches and inflammation occur in about 30% of people.

Internal organs are usually not affected except for the throat and esophagus. However, the lungs and heart may be affected, causing abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias), shortness of breath, and a cough. Gastrointestinal symptoms, which can occur in children but typically not in adults, are caused by inflammation of the blood vessels (vasculitis) and may include vomiting of blood, black and tarry stools, and severe abdominal pain, sometimes with a hole (perforation) in the lining of the bowel.

Heliotrope Rash Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Skin changes occur in people who have dermatomyositis. Rashes tend to appear at the same time as muscle weakness and other symptoms. A dusky or purplish rash (called a heliotrope rash) can appear on the face with reddish purple swelling around the eyes. The rash may also be raised and scaly and may appear almost anywhere on the body but is especially common on the knuckles, elbows, knees, outer part of upper thighs, and parts of the hands and feet. The area around the nails may redden or thicken. When the rash fades, brownish pigmentation, scarring, shriveling, or pale depigmented patches may develop on the skin. The rash on the scalp may look like psoriasis and be intensely itchy. Sun sensitivity and sores on the skin occur as well. Bumps composed of calcium may develop under the skin or in muscle, particularly in children. Raised, reddish bumps may appear on the large knuckles (called Gottron papules) and sometimes on the small knuckles.

Hand Symptoms in Dermatomyositis Hide Details This photo shows Gottron papules (on the large knuckles), bumps composed of calcium under the skin (on the large and small knuckles), and redness and thickening around the nails. © Springer Science+Business Media

Sometimes these characteristic skin changes occur in people who do not have muscle weakness and inflammation. In this case, the disorder is called amyopathic dermatomyositis.