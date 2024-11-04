Mixed Connective Tissue Disease (MCTD)

Raynaud Syndrome With Pallor Image © Springer Science+Business Media

The typical symptoms of mixed connective tissue disease are Raynaud syndrome (in which the fingers suddenly become very pale and tingle or become numb or blue in response to cold or emotional upset), joint inflammation (arthritis), swollen hands, muscle weakness, heartburn, and shortness of breath. Raynaud syndrome may precede other symptoms by many years. Regardless of how mixed connective tissue disease starts, it tends to worsen, and symptoms spread to several parts of the body.

Raynaud Syndrome With Cyanosis Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Lupus-like rashes may develop. Skin changes similar to those of systemic sclerosis also may occur, such as tightening of the finger skin and sores on the fingertips.

Almost everyone with mixed connective tissue disease has aching joints. Approximately 75% of people develop the swelling and pain typical of arthritis. Mixed connective tissue disease damages the muscle fibers, so the muscles may feel weak and sore, especially in the shoulders and hips. Tasks such as lifting the arms above the shoulders, climbing stairs, and getting out of a chair can become very difficult.

The lungs are affected in up to 75% of people with mixed connective tissue disease. Fluid may collect around the lungs (pleural effusion). Interstitial lung disease, which affects the air sacs of the lungs, can be the most serious problem because it can cause shortness of breath. Pulmonary hypertension, a condition in which blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs (the pulmonary arteries) is abnormally high, is a major cause of death.

Disorders that cause inflammation in the heart, such as pericarditis and myocarditis, can develop. Rarely, the heart is weakened, leading to heart failure. Symptoms of heart failure may include fluid retention, shortness of breath, and fatigue.

The kidneys are affected in approximately 25% of people, and the damage is usually mild compared to the damage caused by lupus.

Other symptoms may include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and abdominal pain.

Sjögren syndrome may develop. Over time, many people develop symptoms that are more typical of lupus or systemic sclerosis.