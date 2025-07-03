Avoiding triggers such as cold and stress

Smoking cessation

Medications

People can control mild Raynaud syndrome by protecting their head, trunk, arms, and legs from cold. For those who experience symptoms when they get excited, mild sedatives or biofeedback may help. People who have the disorder must stop smoking because nicotine constricts blood vessels.

Primary Raynaud disease is commonly treated with a calcium channel blocker, such as nifedipine or amlodipine. Other medications that doctors may try include topical nitrates, oral phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors (eg, sildenafil), , such as nifedipine or amlodipine. Other medications that doctors may try include topical nitrates, oral phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors (eg, sildenafil),angiotensin II receptor blockers, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (eg, fluoxetine). receptor blockers, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (eg, fluoxetine).

For people with secondary Raynaud syndrome, doctors treat the associated disorder.

Sympathectomy, a procedure in which certain sympathetic nerves that run up and down along the spine may be temporarily blocked (by injection of a medication such as lidocaine) or even cut, may be used to relieve the symptoms of Raynaud syndrome if the disorder becomes progressively disabling and other treatments do not work. However, even when this procedure is effective, relief may be temporary. This procedure is usually more effective for people with primary Raynaud syndrome than for those with secondary Raynaud syndrome. that run up and down along the spine may be temporarily blocked (by injection of a medication such as lidocaine) or even cut, may be used to relieve the symptoms of Raynaud syndrome if the disorder becomes progressively disabling and other treatments do not work. However, even when this procedure is effective, relief may be temporary. This procedure is usually more effective for people with primary Raynaud syndrome than for those with secondary Raynaud syndrome.