Constriction of small arteries causes fingers (or toes) to become pale or bluish or red, numb, and tingle.
Doctors can often make a diagnosis on the basis of the person’s symptoms.
Keeping warm, avoiding smoking, and sometimes taking medications may help.
Raynaud syndrome may be:
Primary, meaning no cause is apparent
Secondary, meaning an underlying disorder can be identified
Primary Raynaud syndrome
Primary Raynaud syndrome (technically called Raynaud disease) is much more common then secondary Raynaud syndrome. Most cases of primary Raynaud disease occur in women.
Anything that stimulates the sympathetic division of the autonomic nervous system, particularly exposure to cold but also strong emotion, can cause arteries to constrict and thus trigger primary Raynaud syndrome.
Secondary Raynaud syndrome
Secondary Raynaud syndrome may occur in people with
Cryoglobulinemia (see What is Cryoglobulinemia?)
Injury
Reactions to certain drugs or medications, such as beta-blockers, clonidine, and the antimigraine medications ergotamine and methysergide
Underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism)
Use of drugs or medications that constrict blood vessels can also make Raynaud syndrome worse.
Some people with Raynaud syndrome also have other disorders that occur when arteries are prone to constrict. These disorders include migraines, variant angina (chest pain that occurs while at rest), and high blood pressure in the lungs (pulmonary hypertension). The association of Raynaud syndrome with these disorders suggests that the cause of arterial constriction may be the same in all of them.
Causes of Secondary Raynaud Syndrome
Cause
Examples
Autoimmune and inflammatory disorders
Mixed or undifferentiated connective tissue disease
Idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (such as polymyositis or dermatomyositis)
Hormonal disorders
Blood disorders
Cancer and related disorders
Gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors
Nerve disorders
Trauma
Vibration
Blood vessel disorders
Medications and substances
Beta-blockers
Cocaine
Ergot preparations (used for migraines and to control bleeding after childbirth)
Nicotine
Stimulant medications
Symptoms of Raynaud Syndrome
Constriction of small arteries in the fingers and toes begins quickly, most often triggered by exposure to cold. It may last minutes or hours. The fingers and toes become pale, white, or bluish (cyanotic), usually in patches. Only one finger or toe or parts of one or more may be affected. Numbness, tingling, a pins-and-needles sensation, and a burning sensation in the fingers or toes are common. As the episode ends, the affected areas may be redder, bluish, or darker than usual. Rewarming the hands or feet restores normal color and sensation.
If episodes of Raynaud syndrome recur and are prolonged (especially in people with systemic sclerosis), the skin of the fingers or toes may become smooth, shiny, and tight. Small painful sores or ulcers may appear on the tips of the fingers or toes.
Lighter areas (pallor) are caused by absence of blood flow due to narrowing of blood vessels. The white areas develop irregularly in the fingers.
© Springer Science+Business Media
The blue areas (cyanosis) at the tips of the fingers are caused by decreased oxygen in the blood because of sluggish blood flow due to partial narrowing of the blood vessels.
© Springer Science+Business Media
This person with systemic sclerosis has ulcers and blue fingertips (cyanosis) due to Raynaud syndrome.
© Springer Science+Business Media
Diagnosis of Raynaud Syndrome
A doctor's evaluation
Sometimes Doppler ultrasound and blood testing
Usually, doctors suspect Raynaud syndrome on the basis of symptoms and results of the physical examination. Often, no procedures are needed to make the diagnosis.
If doctors suspect an artery is blocked, Doppler ultrasound may be done before and after the person is exposed to cold. In people with Raynaud syndrome, blood flow and vessel diameter decrease more than in people without the disorder.
Doctors may also order blood tests to check for conditions that sometimes occur in people with Raynaud syndrome.
Treatment of Raynaud Syndrome
Avoiding triggers such as cold and stress
Smoking cessation
Medications
People can control mild Raynaud syndrome by protecting their head, trunk, arms, and legs from cold. For those who experience symptoms when they get excited, mild sedatives or biofeedback may help. People who have the disorder must stop smoking because nicotine constricts blood vessels.
Primary Raynaud disease is commonly treated with a calcium channel blocker, such as nifedipine or amlodipine. Other medications that doctors may try include topical nitrates, oral phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors (eg, sildenafil), angiotensin II receptor blockers, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (eg, fluoxetine).
For people with secondary Raynaud syndrome, doctors treat the associated disorder.
Sympathectomy, a procedure in which certain sympathetic nerves that run up and down along the spine may be temporarily blocked (by injection of a medication such as lidocaine) or even cut, may be used to relieve the symptoms of Raynaud syndrome if the disorder becomes progressively disabling and other treatments do not work. However, even when this procedure is effective, relief may be temporary. This procedure is usually more effective for people with primary Raynaud syndrome than for those with secondary Raynaud syndrome.
