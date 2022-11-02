Висип у немовлят і малих дітей

Etiology of Rash in Infants and Young Children

Rashes can be caused by infection (viral, fungal, or bacterial), contact with irritants, atopy, drug hypersensitivity, other allergic reactions, inflammatory conditions, or vasculitides ( Дивитися таблицю: Деякі причини висипу у немовлят і дітей).

Приклади висипу у дітей Контагіозний молюск на обличчі дитини The photo shows lesions of molluscum contagiosum. Lesions are typically 1 to 5 mm, solitary or grouped, firm, painless papules. They are pearly to pink in color, dome shaped, and may be umbilicated. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media Контагіозний молюск у дитини з ВІЛ-інфекцією This photo shows very severe lesions on the face of a child with HIV infection. Giant molluscum indicates advanced immunodeficiency. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media W-дерматит This photo shows irritant diaper dermatitis ("W-dermatitis"). © Springer Science+Business Media Кандидоз (попрілості) Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Сильні попрілості через нехтування This photo shows severe diaper dermatitis due to neglect. © Springer Science+Business Media Erythema Multiforme (Back) Erythema multiforme is characterized by target or iris lesions, which are annular lesions with a violaceous center and pink halo separated by a pale ring. ... прочитати більше DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Мілія This photo shows small, pearl-colored cysts commonly seen on the face of neonates. SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Кандидоз порожнини рота, спричинений ВІЛ This photo shows fluffy white exudate on the tongue of a child with HIV infection. © Springer Science+Business Media Атопічний дерматит (гострий) Atopic dermatitis usually develops in infancy. In the acute phase, lesions appear on the face and then spread to the neck, scalp, and extremities. ... прочитати більше Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Контактний дерматит (після татуювання) This photo shows allergic contact dermatitis on the forearm of a child after a temporary, black "henna" tattoo was applied. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media Контактний дерматит (алергічний) Skin manifestations of allergic contact dermatitis range from erythema through vesiculation to edema with bullae. Changes often occur in a pattern or distribution that suggests a specific exposure. In this image, linear streaking on an extremity suggests plant contact (eg, poison ivy or poison sumac). ... прочитати більше Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Overall, the most common causes of rash in infants and young children include

Diaper rash (with or without candidal infection)

Seborrhea

Atopic dermatitis (eczema)

Viral exanthem

Numerous viral infections cause rash. Some (eg, chickenpox and measles, both of which are currently uncommon because of vaccination but should be considered in unvaccinated children; erythema infectiosum) have a fairly typical appearance and clinical manifestation; others are nonspecific. Cutaneous drug reactions are usually self-limited maculopapular exanthems, but sometimes more serious reactions occur.

Uncommon but serious causes of rash include