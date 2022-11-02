Висип у немовлят і малих дітей

Rash is a common complaint, particularly during infancy. Most rashes are not serious.
Etiology of Rash in Infants and Young Children
Rashes can be caused by infection (viral, fungal, or bacterial), contact with irritants, atopy, drug hypersensitivity, other allergic reactions, inflammatory conditions, or vasculitides ( Дивитися таблицю: Деякі причини висипу у немовлят і дітей).
The photo shows lesions of molluscum contagiosum. Lesions are typically 1 to 5 mm, solitary or grouped, firm, painless papules. They are pearly to pink in color, dome shaped, and may be umbilicated.
© Springer Science+Business Media
This photo shows very severe lesions on the face of a child with HIV infection. Giant molluscum indicates advanced immunodeficiency.
© Springer Science+Business Media
This photo shows irritant diaper dermatitis (“W-dermatitis”).
© Springer Science+Business Media
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
This photo shows severe diaper dermatitis due to neglect.
© Springer Science+Business Media
Erythema multiforme is characterized by target or iris lesions, which are annular lesions with a violaceous center and pink halo separated by a pale ring.
DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
This photo shows small, pearl-colored cysts commonly seen on the face of neonates.
SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
This photo shows fluffy white exudate on the tongue of a child with HIV infection.
© Springer Science+Business Media
Atopic dermatitis usually develops in infancy. In the acute phase, lesions appear on the face and then spread to the neck, scalp, and extremities.
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
This photo shows allergic contact dermatitis on the forearm of a child after a temporary, black "henna" tattoo was applied.
© Springer Science+Business Media
Skin manifestations of allergic contact dermatitis range from erythema through vesiculation to edema with bullae. Changes often occur in a pattern or distribution that suggests a specific exposure. In this image, linear streaking on an extremity suggests plant contact (eg, poison ivy or poison sumac).
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
Overall, the most common causes of rash in infants and young children include
Diaper rash (with or without candidal infection)
Viral exanthem
Numerous viral infections cause rash. Some (eg, chickenpox and measles, both of which are currently uncommon because of vaccination but should be considered in unvaccinated children; erythema infectiosum) have a fairly typical appearance and clinical manifestation; others are nonspecific. Cutaneous drug reactions are usually self-limited maculopapular exanthems, but sometimes more serious reactions occur.
Uncommon but serious causes of rash include
Деякі причини висипу у немовлят і дітей
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Infections
Candidal infections
Beefy red rash with adjacent satellite lesions in the diaper area, including skin creases
Often fluffy white plaques on the tongue or oral mucosa
Sometimes history of recent antibiotic use
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes scrapings of lesions for potassium hydroxide wet mount
Red dots on the face, scalp, torso and proximal extremities that progress over 10–12 hours to small bumps, vesicles, and then umbilicated pustules, which form crusts
Intensely itchy blisters, which may also occur on the palms, soles, scalp, and mucous membranes, as well as in the diaper area
Clinical evaluation
Confluent erythema on cheeks (slapped-cheek appearance)
Sometimes fever, malaise
Clinical evaluation
Nonbullous impetigo: Painless but itchy red sore near the nose or mouth that soon leaks pus or fluid and forms a honey-colored scab
Bullous impetigo: Occurs mainly in children < 2 years
Painless, fluid-filled blisters—mostly on the arms, legs, and trunk, surrounded by red and itchy skin—which, after breaking, form yellow or silvery scabs
Clinical evaluation
Erythema migrans rash; an enlarging (to about 5–7 cm) erythematous lesion sometimes with central clearing or rarely purpura (2%)
Often fatigue, headache, joint or body aches
Usually in endemic area with risk of exposure to ticks, with or without a known tick bite
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes serologic testing
Maculopapular rash beginning on the face and spreading to the trunk and extremities
Often Koplik spots (white spots on buccal mucosa)
Fever, cough, coryza, conjunctival injection
Clinical evaluation
Serologic testing (for public health reasons)
Petechial rash, sometimes with purpura fulminans
Fever, lethargy, irritability
In older children, meningeal signs
Tachycardia, sometimes hypotension
Gram stain and culture of blood and cerebrospinal fluid
Clusters of flesh-colored, umbilicated papules
No itching or discomfort
Clinical evaluation
Maculopapular rash that appears suddenly after 4 or 5 days of high fever, typically as fever resolves
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes itchy rash that begins on the face and spreads downward, appears as pink or light red spots (which may merge to form evenly colored patches), and usually clears on the face as it spreads
Lasts up to 3 days
Often lymphadenopathy (occipital, postauricular, posterior cervical), mild fever
Clinical evaluation
Serologic testing (for public health reasons)
Scarlet fever (scarlatina)
Fever, sometimes sore throat
Generalized fine, red, rough-textured, blanching rash that typically appears 12–72 hours after the fever and starts on the chest, in the armpits, and on the groin
Characteristic pale area around the mouth (circumoral pallor) and accentuation in the skinfolds (Pastia lines), strawberry tongue
Often followed by extensive desquamation of the palms and soles, tips of fingers and toes, and groin
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes rapid streptococcal assay or throat culture
Widespread areas of painful erythema that develop large, flaccid blisters, which are easily ruptured, leaving large areas of desquamation
Lateral extension of blisters with gentle pressure (positive Nikolsky sign)
Spares the mucous membranes
Usually in children < 5 years
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes confirmed by biopsy and/or cultures
Scaly, oval lesions with a slightly raised border and central clearing
Mild itching
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes scrapings of lesions for potassium hydroxide wet mount
Viral infection (systemic)
Maculopapular rash
Often viral respiratory prodrome
Clinical evaluation
Hypersensitivity reactions
Atopic dermatitis (eczema)
Chronic or recurrent red, scaly patches, often in flexor creases
Sometimes family history
Clinical evaluation
Intensely itchy erythema, sometimes with vesicles
No systemic manifestations
Clinical evaluation
Diffuse maculopapular rash
History of current or recent (within 1 week) drug use
Clinical evaluation
Prodrome of fever, malaise, cough, sore throat, and conjunctivitis
Painful mucosal ulcers, almost always in the mouth and lips but sometimes in the genital and anal regions
Widespread areas of painful erythema that develop large, flaccid blisters, which are easily ruptured, leaving large areas of desquamation; possibly affecting the soles but usually not the scalp
Lateral extension of blisters with gentle pressure (positive Nikolsky sign)
Sometimes use of a causative drug (eg, sulfonamides, penicillins, anticonvulsants)
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes biopsy
Well-circumscribed, pruritic, red, raised lesions
With or without history of exposure to known or potential allergens
Clinical evaluation
Vasculitides
Immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis (formerly called Henoch-Schönlein purpura)
Palpable purpura appearing in crops over days to weeks, typically in dependent areas (eg, legs, buttocks)
Often arthritis, abdominal pain
Sometimes hematuria, heme-positive stool, and/or intussusception
Usually in children < 10 years
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes skin biopsy
Diffuse erythematous maculopapular rash that can vary in appearance (eg, urticarial, target-like, purpuric) but never bullous or vesicular; may involve the palms and/or soles
Fever (often > 39° C) for > 5 days
Red, cracked lips, strawberry tongue, conjunctivitis, cervical lymphadenopathy
Edema of hands and feet
Later desquamation of fingers and toes extending to palms and soles
Clinical criteria
Testing to exclude other disorders
Other
Red and yellow scaling on the scalp (cradle cap) and sometimes in skinfolds
Clinical evaluation
Diaper rash (noncandidal)
Bright red rash in the diaper area, sparing creases
Clinical evaluation
Petechial rash, pallor
Usually during or after infectious colitis manifesting with abdominal pain, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea
Oliguria or anuria
Hypertension
Complete blood count with platelets and peripheral smear to check for evidence of microangiopathic anemia and thrombocytopenia
Renal function tests
Stool testing (Shiga toxin assay or specific culture for E. coli O157:H7)
Small pearly cysts on a neonate's face
Clinical evaluation
Pink-red blotches, symmetrically arranged and starting on the extremities, then evolving into the classic target-like lesion with a pink-red ring around a pale center
Sometimes oral mucosal lesions, pruritis
Clinical evaluation
Miliaria (heat rash)
Small red bumps or occasionally small blisters
Most common in very young children but can occur at any age, particularly during hot and humid weather
Clinical evaluation
Erythema toxicum
Flat red splotches (usually with a white, pimple-like bump in the middle), which appear in up to half of all babies
Rarely appears after 5 days of age and is usually gone in 7–14 days
Clinical evaluation
Neonatal acne
Red bumps, sometimes with white dots in the center on a neonate's face
Usually occurs between 2 and 4 weeks after birth but may appear up to 4 months after birth and can last for 12–18 months
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes upper respiratory infection prodrome
Typically begins as a single, pruritic 2- to 10-cm oval red herald patch on the trunk or proximal limbs
7–14 days after the herald patch, appearance of large patches of pink or red, flaky, oval-shaped rash on the torso, sometimes in a characteristic Christmas tree–like distribution
Clinical evaluation
* This cause is currently uncommon because of vaccination but should be considered in unvaccinated children.
Evaluation of Rash in Infants and Young Children
Історія
History of present illness focuses on the time course of illness, particularly the relationship between the rash and other symptoms.
Review of systems focuses on symptoms of causative disorders, including gastrointestinal symptoms (suggesting immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis [formerly called Henoch-Schönlein purpura] or hemolytic-uremic syndrome), joint symptoms (suggesting immunoglobulin A–associated vasculitis or Lyme disease), headache or neurologic symptoms (suggesting meningitis or Lyme disease).
Past medical history should note any drugs recently used, particularly antibiotics and anticonvulsants. Family history of atopy is noted.
Фізикальне обстеження
Examination begins with a review of vital signs, particularly to check for fever. Initial observation assesses the infant or child for signs of lethargy, irritability, or distress. A full physical examination is done, with particular attention to the characteristics of the skin lesions, including the presence of blistering, vesicles, petechiae, purpura, or urticaria and mucosal involvement. Children are evaluated for meningeal signs (neck stiffness, Kernig and Brudzinski signs), although these signs are often absent in children < 2 years.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Blistering or skin sloughing
Diarrhea and/or abdominal pain
Fever and inconsolability or extreme irritability
Mucosal inflammation
Petechiae and/or purpura
Urticaria with respiratory distress
Інтерпретація результатів
Well-appearing children without systemic symptoms or signs are unlikely to have a dangerous disorder. The appearance of the rash typically narrows the differential diagnosis. The associated symptoms and signs help identify patients with a serious disorder and often suggest the diagnosis ( Дивитися таблицю: Деякі причини висипу у немовлят і дітей).
Bullae and/or sloughing suggest staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome or Stevens-Johnson syndrome and are considered dermatologic emergencies. Conjunctival inflammation may occur in Kawasaki disease, measles, staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome, and Stevens-Johnson syndrome. Any child presenting with fever and petechiae or purpura must be evaluated carefully for the possibility of meningococcemia. Bloody diarrhea with pallor and petechiae should raise concern about the possibility of hemolytic uremic syndrome. Fever for > 5 days with evidence of mucosal inflammation and rash should prompt consideration of and further evaluation for Kawasaki disease.
Дослідження
For most children, the history and physical examination are sufficient for diagnosis. Testing is targeted at potential life threats; it includes Gram stain and cultures of blood and cerebrospinal fluid for meningococcemia; complete blood count, renal function tests, and stool tests for hemolytic uremic syndrome).
Treatment of Rash in Infants and Young Children
Treatment of rash is directed at the cause (eg, antifungal cream for candidal infection).
For diaper rash, the goal is to keep the diaper area clean and dry, primarily by changing diapers more frequently and gently washing the area with mild soap and water. Sometimes a barrier ointment containing zinc oxide or vitamins A and D may help.
Pruritus in infants and children can be lessened by oral antihistamines:
Diphenhydramine: For children > 6 months, 1.25 mg/kg every 6 hours (maximum 50 mg every 6 hours)
Hydroxyzine: For children > 6 months, 0.5 mg/kg every 6 hours (maximum for children < 6 years, 12.5 mg every 6 hours; for those ≥ 6 years, 25 mg every 6 hours)
Cetirizine: For children 6 to 23 months, 2.5 mg once a day; for those 2 to 5 years, 2.5 to 5 mg once a day; for those > 6 years, 5 to 10 mg once a day
Loratadine: For children 2 to 5 years, 5 mg once a day; for those > 6 years, 10 mg once a day
Some common adverse effects of antihistamines include dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and vomiting, restlessness or moodiness (in some children), urinary hesitancy, blurred vision, and confusion.
Ключові моменти
Most rashes in children are benign.
For most rashes in infants and children, the history and physical examination are sufficient for diagnosis.
Children with rash due to serious illness typically have systemic manifestations of disease.