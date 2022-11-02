Закреп у дітей

Constipation is responsible for up to 5% of pediatric office visits. It is defined as delay or difficulty in defecation.
Normal frequency and consistency of stool varies with children's age, and diet; there is also considerable variation from child to child.
Most (90%) normal neonates pass meconium within the first 24 hours of life. During the first week of life, infants pass an average of 4 to 8 stools/day; breastfed infants typically have more stools than formula-fed infants. During the first few months of life, breastfed infants pass a mean of 3 stools/day, versus about 2 stools/day for formula-fed infants. By age 2 years, the number of bowel movements decreases to slightly < 2/day. After age 4 years, it is slightly > 1/day.
In general, signs of effort (eg, straining) in a young infant do not signify constipation. Infants only gradually develop the muscles to assist a bowel movement.
Etiology of Constipation in Children
Constipation in children is divided into 2 main types:
Organic (5%)
Functional (95%)
Органічний
Organic causes of constipation involve specific structural, neurologic, toxic/metabolic, or intestinal disorders. They are rare but important to recognize ( Дивитися таблицю: Органічні причини закрепів у немовлят і дітей).
The most common organic cause is
Other organic causes that may manifest in the neonatal period or later include
Anorectal malformations
Metabolic disorders (eg, hypothyroidism, hypercalcemia, hyperkalemia)
Функціональний
Functional constipation is difficulty passing stools for reasons other than organic causes.
Children are prone to develop functional constipation during 3 periods:
After the introduction of cereals and solid food
During toilet training
During the start of school
Each of these milestones has the potential to convert defecation into an unpleasant experience.
Children may put off having bowel movements because the stools are hard and uncomfortable to pass or because they do not want to interrupt play. To avoid having a bowel movement, children may tighten the external sphincter muscles, pushing the stool higher in the rectal vault. If this behavior is repeated, the rectum stretches to accommodate the retained stool. The urge to defecate is then decreased, and the stool becomes harder, leading to a vicious circle of painful defecation and worsened constipation. Occasionally, soft stool passes around the impacted stool and leads to stool incontinence (encopresis).
In older children, diets low in fiber and high in dairy may lead to hard stools that are uncomfortable to pass and can cause anal fissures. Anal fissures cause pain with stool passage, leading to a similar vicious circle of delayed bowel movements, resulting in harder stool that is more painful to pass.
Stress, desire for control, and sexual abuse are also some of the functional causes of stool retention and subsequent constipation.
Органічні причини закрепів у немовлят і дітей
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Anatomic
Anal stenosis
Delayed passage of stool in the first 24–48 hours of life
Explosive and painful stools
Abdominal distention
Abnormal appearance or position of the anus
Tight anal canal detected by digital examination
Clinical evaluation
Anteriorly displaced anus
Severe chronic constipation with marked straining and pain when stool is passed
Typically no response to aggressive use of stool softeners and cathartics
Anal opening not located in the center of the pigmented area of the perineum
Calculation of anal position index* indicating anterior placement, which varies by sex:
Abdominal distention
No passage of stool
Abnormal appearance or position of the anus or possibly no anus
Clinical examination
Endocrine or metabolic disorders
Polydipsia
Polyuria
Excessive crying quieted with water intake
Weight loss
Vomiting
Urine and serum osmolality
Antidiuretic hormone levels
Serum sodium
Sometimes water deprivation test
Nausea, vomiting
Muscle weakness
Abdominal pain
Anorexia, weight loss
Polydipsia
Polyuria
Serum calcium
Muscular weakness
Polyuria, dehydration
History of growth failure
Possibly history of aminoglycoside, diuretics, cisplatin, or amphotericin use
Electrolyte panel
Poor feeding
Bradycardia
Large fontanelles and hypotonia in neonates
Cold intolerance, dry skin, fatigue, prolonged jaundice
Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH)
Thyroxine (T4)
Spinal cord defects
Grossly visible lesion in vertebral spine at birth
Decrease in lower-extremity reflexes or muscular tone
Absence of anal wink
Plain x-rays of lumbosacral spine
Spinal MRI
Possibly sacral hair tuft or pit
Spinal MRI
Tethered cord
Change in gait
Pain or weakness in lower extremities
Urinary incontinence
Back pain
Spinal MRI
Spinal cord tumor or infection
Back pain
Pain or weakness in lower extremities
Decrease in lower-extremity reflexes
Change in gait
Urinary incontinence
Spinal MRI
Intestinal disorders
Celiac disease (gluten enteropathy)
Symptom onset after introduction of wheat into diet (typically after age 4–6 months)
Failure to thrive
Recurrent abdominal pain
Bloating
Diarrhea or constipation
Complete blood count
Serologic screening for celiac disease (IgA antibody to tissue transglutaminase)
Endoscopy for duodenal biopsy
Cow's milk protein intolerance (milk protein allergy)
Vomiting
Diarrhea or constipation
Hematochezia
Anal fissures
Failure to thrive
Symptom resolution with elimination of cow's milk protein
Sometimes endoscopy or colonoscopy
Delayed passage of meconium or meconium ileus in the neonate
Possible repeated episodes of small-bowel obstruction (meconium ileus equivalent) in older children
Failure to thrive
Repeated episodes of pneumonia or wheezing
Sweat test
Genetic testing
Delayed passage of meconium
Abdominal distention
Tight anal canal detected by digital examination
Barium enema
Anorectal manometry and rectal biopsy for confirmation
Chronic recurrent abdominal pain
Often alternating diarrhea and constipation
Feeling of incomplete evacuation
Passage of mucus
No anorexia or weight loss
Clinical evaluation
Intestinal pseudo-obstruction
Nausea, vomiting
Abdominal pain and distention
Abdominal x-ray
Colonic transit time
Antroduodenal manometry
Intestinal tumor
Weight loss
Night sweats
Fever
Abdominal pain and/or distention
Palpable abdominal mass
Bowel obstruction
MRI
Cerebral palsy and other severe neurologic deficits
In most children with cerebral palsy, which causes intestinal hypotonia and motor paralysis
Tube feedings with low-fiber formulas
Clinical evaluation
Drug adverse effects
Use of anticholinergics, antidepressants, chemotherapeutics, or opioids
Suggestive history
Clinical evaluation
Toxins
New onset of poor suck, feeding difficulties, anorexia, drooling
Weak cry
Irritability
Ptosis
Descending or global hypotonia and weakness
Possible history of ingestion of honey before age 12 months
Test for botulinum toxin in stool
Most likely asymptomatic
Possible intermittent abdominal pain, sporadic vomiting, fatigue, irritability
Loss of developmental milestones
Blood lead level
* Anal position index (API) is calculated as follows:
SD = standard deviation.
Evaluation of Constipation in Children
Evaluation should focus on differentiating functional constipation from constipation with an organic cause.
Історія
History of present illness in neonates should determine whether meconium has been passed at all and, if so, when. For older infants and children, history should note onset and duration of constipation, frequency and consistency of stools, and timing of symptoms—whether they began after a specific event, such as introduction of certain foods or a stressor that could lead to stool retention (eg, introduction of toilet training). Important associated symptoms include soiling (stool incontinence), discomfort during defecation, and blood on or in the stool. The composition of the diet, especially the amount of fluids and fiber, should be noted.
Review of systems should ask about symptoms that suggest an organic cause, including new onset of poor suck, hypotonia, and ingestion of honey before age 12 months (infantile botulism); cold intolerance, dry skin, fatigue, hypotonia, prolonged neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, urinary frequency, and excessive thirst (endocrinopathies); change in gait, pain or weakness in lower extremities, and urinary incontinence (spinal cord defects); night sweats, fever, and weight loss (cancer); and vomiting, abdominal pain, poor growth, and intermittent diarrhea (intestinal disorders).
Past medical history should ask about known disorders that can cause constipation, including cystic fibrosis and celiac disease. Exposure to constipating drugs or lead paint dust should be noted. Clinicians should ask about delayed passage of meconium within the first 24 to 48 hours of life, as well as previous episodes of constipation and family history of constipation.
Фізикальне обстеження
The physical examination begins with general assessment of the child’s level of comfort or distress and overall appearance (including skin and hair condition). Height and weight should be measured and plotted on growth charts.
Examination should focus on the abdomen and anus and on the neurologic examination.
The abdomen is inspected for distention, auscultated for bowel sounds, and palpated for masses and tenderness. The anus is inspected for a fissure (taking care not to spread the buttocks so forcefully as to cause one). A digital rectal examination is done gently to check stool consistency and to obtain a sample for occult blood testing. Rectal examination should note the tightness of the rectal opening and presence or absence of stool in the rectal vault. Examination includes placement of the anus and presence of any hair tuft or pit superior to the sacrum.
In infants, neurologic examination focuses on tone and muscle strength. In older children, the focus is on gait, deep tendon reflexes, and signs of weakness in the lower extremities.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Delayed passage of meconium (> 24 to 48 hours after birth)
Hypotonia and poor suck (suggesting infant botulism)
Abnormal gait and deep tendon reflexes (suggesting spinal cord involvement)
Інтерпретація результатів
A primary finding that suggests an organic cause in neonates is constipation from birth; those who have had a normal bowel movement are unlikely to have a significant structural disorder.
In older children, clues to an organic cause include constitutional symptoms (particularly weight loss, fever, or vomiting), poor growth (decreasing percentile on growth charts), an overall ill appearance, and any focal abnormalities detected during examination ( Дивитися таблицю: Органічні причини закрепів у немовлят і дітей). A well-appearing child who has no other complaints besides constipation, who is not taking any constipating drugs, and who has a normal examination likely has a functional disorder.
A distended rectum filled with stool or the presence of an anal fissure is consistent with functional constipation in an otherwise normal child. Constipation that began after starting a constipating drug or that coincides with a dietary change can be attributed to that drug or food. Foods that are known to be constipating include dairy (eg, milk, cheese, yogurt) and starches and processed foods that do not contain fiber. However, if constipation complaints begin after ingestion of wheat, celiac disease should be considered. History of a new stress (eg, a new sibling) or other potential causes of stool retention behavior, with normal physical findings, support a functional etiology.
Дослідження
For patients whose histories are consistent with functional constipation, no tests are needed unless there is no response to conventional treatment of constipation. An abdominal x-ray should be done if patients have been unresponsive to treatment or an organic cause is suspected. Tests for organic causes should be done based on the history and physical examination ( Дивитися таблицю: Органічні причини закрепів у немовлят і дітей):
Barium enema, rectal manometry, and biopsy (Hirschsprung disease)
Plain x-rays of lumbosacral spine; MRI considered (tethered spinal cord or tumor)
Thyroid-stimulating hormone and thyroxine (hypothyroidism)
Blood lead level (lead poisoning)
Stool for botulinum toxin (infant botulism)
Sweat test and genetic testing (cystic fibrosis)
Calcium and other electrolytes (metabolic derangement)
Serologic screening usually for IgA antibodies to tissue transglutaminase (celiac disease)
Treatment of Constipation in Children
Specific organic causes of constipation should be treated.
Functional constipation is ideally initially treated with
Dietary changes
Behavior modification
Dietary changes include adding prune juice to formula for infants; increasing fruits, vegetables, and other sources of fiber for older infants and children; increasing water intake; and decreasing the amount of constipating foods (eg, milk, cheese).
Behavior modification for older children involves encouraging regular stool passage after meals if they are toilet trained and providing a reinforcement chart and encouragement to them. For children who are in the process of toilet training, it is sometimes worthwhile to give them a break from training until the constipation concern has passed.
Unresponsive constipation is treated by disimpacting the bowel and maintaining a regular diet and stool routine. Disimpaction can occur through oral or rectal agents. Oral agents require consumption of large volumes of liquid. Rectal agents can feel invasive and can be difficult to give. Both methods can be done by parents under medical supervision; however, disimpaction sometimes requires hospitalization if outpatient management is unsuccessful. Usually, infants do not require extreme measures, but if intervention is required, a glycerin suppository is typically adequate. For maintenance of healthy bowels, some children may require over-the-counter dietary fiber supplements. These supplements require consuming 32 to 64 oz (1 to 2 L) of water/day to be effective ( Дивитися таблицю: Лікування ускладнень).
Лікування ускладнень
Type of Therapy
Agent
Dose
Selected Adverse Effects
Disimpaction
Oral
Oral high-dose mineral oil (should not be used in infants < 1 year or in neurologically impaired children to avoid aspiration)
15–20 mL/year of age (maximum 240 mL/day) for 3 days or until stool appears
Fecal incontinence, malabsorption of fat-soluble vitamins (if treatments are repeated)
Oral polyethylene glycol–electrolyte solution
25 mL/kg/hour (maximum 1000 mL/hour) by nasogastric tube until stool appears or 20 mL/kg/hour for 4 hours/day
Nausea, vomiting, cramping, bloating, diarrhea, fecal incontinence
Oral polyethylene glycol without electrolytes
1–1.5 g/kg dissolved in 10 mL/kg water once/day for 3 days
Fecal incontinence, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramping, bloating
Rectal
Glycerin suppositories
Infants and older children: 1/2–1 suppository once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
None
Rectal mineral oil enema
2–11 years: 66 mL (one prepackaged pediatric enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
≥ 12 years: 133 mL (one prepackaged adult enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
Fecal incontinence, mechanical trauma
Rectal phosphate sodium enema
2– 4 years: 33 mL (one half prepackaged pediatric enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
5–11 years: 66 mL (one prepackaged pediatric enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
≥ 12 years: 133 mL (one prepackaged adult enema) once/day for 3 days or until stool appears
Mechanical trauma, hyperphosphatemia
Maintenance agents
Oral osmotic and lubricant laxatives
Lactulose (70% solution)
1 mL/kg 1 or 2 times a day (maximum 60 mL/day)
Abdominal cramping, flatus, diarrhea
Magnesium hydroxide (400 mg/5 mL solution)
1–2 mL/kg once/day
If overdose, risk of hypermagnesemia, hypophosphatemia, or secondary hypocalcemia
Mineral oil (should not be used in infants < 1 year or in neurologically impaired children to avoid aspiration)
1–3 mL/kg once/day
Fecal incontinence
Polyethylene glycol 3350 powder dissolved in water
1–18 months: 1/4 packet powder (4.25 g) in 60 mL (2 oz) water once/day
> 18 months–3 years: 1/2 packet powder (8.5 g) in 120 mL (4 oz) water once/day
≥ 3 years: 1 packet (17 g) in 240 mL (8 oz) water once/day
Fecal incontinence, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, cramping, bloating
Oral stimulant laxatives (to be used for a limited period of time)
Bisacodyl (5-mg tablets)
2–11 years: 1–2 tablets once/day
≥ 12 years: 1–3 tablets once/day
Fecal incontinence, hypokalemia, abdominal cramps
Senna syrup: 8.8 mg sennosides/5 mL
Senna tablets: 8.6 mg sennosides/tablet
> 1 year: 1.25 mL once/day up to 2.25 mL 2 times a day
2–5 years: 2.5 mL once/day up to 3.75 mL 2 times a day
6–11 years: 5 mL once/day up to 7.5 mL 2 times a day
≥ 12 years: 1 tablet once/day up to 2 tablets 2 times a day
Abdominal cramping, melanosis coli
Maintenance diet supplements
Dietary fiber supplements
Methylcellulose*
< 6 years: 0.5–1 g once/day
6–11 years: 1 g 1–3 times/day
≥ 12 years: 2 g 1–3 times/day
Less bloating than other fiber supplements, cramping, flatus
Psyllium*
6–11 years: 1.25–15 g 1–3 times/day
≥ 12 years: 2.5–30 g 1–3 times/day
Bloating, cramping, flatus
Sorbitol-containing fruit juices (eg, prune, pear, apple)
Infants and older children: 30 to 120 mL (1–4 oz)/day
Flatus, cramping, bloating
Wheat dextrin*
2–20 years: 5 g plus 1 g for each year of age once/day
Bloating, cramping, flatus
* Numerous commercial products and preparations are available in differing concentrations, so doses are given in terms of grams of fiber.
Ключові моменти
Functional constipation accounts for about 95% of cases.
Organic causes are rare but need to be considered.
Delayed passage of meconium for > 24 to 48 hours after birth raises suspicion of structural disorders, especially Hirschsprung disease.
Early intervention with dietary and behavior changes can successfully treat functional constipation.