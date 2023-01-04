Anal fissures usually lie in the posterior midline but may occur in the anterior midline. Those off the midline may have specific etiologies, particularly Crohn disease. An external skin tag (the sentinel pile) may be present at the lower end of the fissure, and an enlarged (hypertrophic) papilla may be present at the upper end.

Fissures cause pain and bleeding. The pain typically occurs with or shortly after defecation, lasts for several hours, and subsides until the next bowel movement. Examination must be gentle but with adequate spreading of the buttocks to allow visualization.

Chronic fissures must be differentiated from anal cancer, primary lesions of syphilis, tuberculosis, and ulceration caused by Crohn disease.

Анальна тріщина Сховати деталі BSIP/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Infants may develop acute fissures, but chronic fissures are rare.