Як провести катетеризацію сечового міхура у дівчинки

The in-and-out insertion of a catheter is described here.

Allow one or both parents or caretakers to remain present to comfort the child. Having them hold the child's hand, provide a stuffed animal for the child to play with, or engage in other distraction techniques can help. Occasionally sedation is needed.

Place all equipment within easy reach on an uncontaminated sterile field on a bedside tray.

Open the prepackaged kit, taking care not to contaminate the contents.

Place the absorbent underpad with the plastic side down beneath the buttocks.

Remove diaper if present and clean the area with a wet washcloth using soap and water. Dry the area with a dry towel. Then wash your hands with soap and water.

Put on gloves using sterile technique.

Apply the sterile lubricant to the end of the catheter and place on the sterile field.

Saturate the application sticks, cotton balls, or gauze with antiseptic solution (eg, povidone-iodine).

Place the sterile fenestrated drape over the pelvis so that the vulva is exposed.

With your nondominant hand, separate the labia to expose the meatus.

Cleanse the area around the meatus with each application stick, gauze pad, or cotton ball saturated in povidone-iodine. Swab the area with an anterior-to-posterior motion. Discard or set aside the newly contaminated application stick, gauze pad, or cotton balls. If using povidone-iodine, cleanse 3 times then allow the area to dry.

Hold the catheter in your dominant free hand. Separate the labia with your nondominant hand. If the meatus is difficult to see, gently pull the vaginal introitus mucosa downward.

Advance the catheter gently through the urethra just until urine is obtained. Do not poke repeatedly or force the catheter. Urine should flow freely.

If the catheter has entered the vagina, leave that catheter in place as a landmark and obtain another catheter.

Collect urine in the specimen container. If the volume is insufficient, gently massage the lower abdomen over the bladder (suprapubic area).

Remove the catheter by pulling out gently.