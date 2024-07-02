Гостра перфорація шлунково-кишкового тракту

Etiology of Acute Perforation of the GI Tract

Both blunt and penetrating trauma can result in perforation of any part of the gastrointestinal tract (see table Some Causes of Gastrointestinal Tract Perforation).

Swallowed foreign bodies, even sharp ones, rarely cause perforation unless they become impacted, causing ischemia and necrosis from local pressure (see Foreign Bodies in the Gastrointestinal Tract).

Foreign bodies inserted via the anus may perforate the rectum or sigmoid colon (see Rectal Foreign Bodies).