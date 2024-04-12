Гіпертиреоз у немовлят і дітей

Antithyroid medications

Sometimes radioactive iodine or surgery

Infants are given an antithyroid medication, typically methimazole orally 3 times a day, sometimes with a beta-blocker orally to treat symptoms. Propylthiouracil, another antithyroid medication, has been found to sometimes cause severe liver failure and is no longer a first-line medication but may be used in special situations, such as thyroid storm. Lugol solution (potassium iodide) can be added orally 3 times a day, with first dose given 1 hour after the first methimazole dose, especially if refractory to methimazole and beta-blocker treatment. Hydrocortisone orally 3 times a day or prednisolone orally once or twice a day can also be considered, particularly in critically ill infants. Treatment of hyperthyroidism must be monitored closely and stopped as soon as the disease has run its course. Care must be taken to avoid iatrogenic hypothyroidism in infants treated with antithyroid medications. (See also treatment of Graves disease during pregnancy.)

For children age 11 or older, treatment is similar to treatment of hyperthyroidism in adults and includes antithyroid medications and sometimes definitive therapy with thyroid ablation using radioactive iodine or surgery. Beta-blockers, such as atenolol or propranolol, may be used to control hypertension and tachycardia. Serious adverse effects of methimazole may include agranulocytosis; if patients taking methimazole develop febrile illness, they should have a complete blood count with differential. The low blood count usually occurs early in treatment with methimazole and at higher doses and, if detected, is a contraindication to continuation of antithyroid medications.

Children treated with antithyroid medications are regularly monitored with thyroid function tests, typically every 4 to 6 weeks until a stable regimen is achieved and then every 3 to 4 months. Antithyroid medications may be stopped if patients require only a low dose of methimazole to maintain a euthyroid state and/or have negative TSI. When these medications are stopped, thyroid function tests should be repeated at regular intervals (4 to 6 weeks later then every 3 to 4 months throughout the next year). Children treated with antithyroid medications have a 30% likelihood of remission after 2 years of treatment, which is lower than that in adults (50%) (1), and is defined as the lack of recurrence ≥ 12 months after antithyroid medications have been stopped. Other studies have shown that long-term treatment with antithyroid medications is safe and may improve the remission rate in children (50% after 8 years of treatment) (2).

Definitive therapy may be needed for patients outside the neonatal period who do not achieve remission with 18 to 24 months of antithyroid medication therapy, who have drug adverse effects, or who are nonadherent. Characteristics associated with lower likelihood of remission include younger age at onset (eg, prepubertal vs pubertal), higher thyroid hormone levels at initial presentation, larger thyroid gland (> 2.5 times normal size for age), and persistent elevation in TSH receptor antibody titers. Both radioactive iodine and surgery are reliable options for definitive therapy, with the goal of producing hypothyroidism. However, radioactive iodine is usually not used in children who are under age 10 years and is often not effective in larger thyroid glands. Therefore, surgery may be preferable for children and adolescents who have these factors. Following definitive therapy, patients are started on levothyroxine. Doses may need to be adjusted based on weight gain or pubertal status.

If an autonomously functioning toxic nodule is detected, surgical excision is recommended in children and adolescents.

Treatment of acute thyroiditis involves oral or IV antibiotics (typically amoxicillin/clavulanic acid or cephalosporins for patients allergic to penicillin but ideally based on antibiotic sensitivities obtained from fine-needle aspiration biopsy specimen). Surgical treatment may be needed (eg, to drain an abscess or repair a fistula). Subacute thyroiditis is self-limiting, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are given for pain control. Antithyroid medications are not indicated, but beta-blockers can be used if patients are symptomatic.