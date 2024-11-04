Набута дисплазія кульшового суглоба (НДКС)

Screening maneuvers

Imaging tests

All infants are screened by physical examination. Because physical examination has limited sensitivity, high-risk infants and those with abnormalities found during physical examination typically should have an imaging study.

Two screening maneuvers commonly are used:

Ortolani maneuver: Detects the hip sliding back into the acetabulum

Barlow maneuver: Detects the hip sliding out of the acetabulum

Each hip is examined separately. Both maneuvers begin with the infant supine and the hips and knees flexed to 90° (the feet will be off the bed).

In the Barlow maneuver, the hip is gently adducted (ie, the knee is drawn across the body) and the thigh is pushed posteriorly. A clunk indicates that the head of the femur is moving out of the acetabulum.

In the Ortolani maneuver, the thigh of the hip being tested is abducted (ie, the knee is moved away from the midline into a frog-leg position) and gently pulled anteriorly. Instability is indicated by the palpable, sometimes audible, clunk of the femoral head moving over the posterior rim of the acetabulum and relocating in the cavity.

Both maneuvers are generally done together as a continuous, smooth maneuver.

This illustration shows the Barlow maneuver (left) and the Ortolani maneuver (right), which are used to diagnose developmental dysplasia of the hip in infants. If the hip can be dislocated using the Barlow maneuver, the test is considered positive. The Ortolani maneuver is used to demonstrate that the hip has been dislocated and to reduce the dislocated hip into the acetabulum. JEANETTE ENGQVIST/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Also, a difference in knee height when the child is supine with hips flexed, knees bent, and feet on the examining table (see figure Galeazzi Sign) suggests dysplasia, especially unilateral. Somewhat later (eg, by 3 or 4 months of age), subluxation or dislocation is indicated by inability to completely abduct the thigh when the hip and knee are flexed; abduction is impeded by adductor spasm, which is often present even if the hip is not actually dislocated at the time of examination. Minor benign clicks are commonly detected. Although clicks usually disappear within 1 or 2 months, they should be checked regularly. Because bilateral dysplasia may be difficult to detect at birth, periodic testing for limited hip abduction during the first year of life is advised.

Симптом Галеацці

Ultrasound of the hips is recommended at 6 weeks of age for infants at high risk, including those with a breech presentation, those born with other anomalies (eg, torticollis, congenital foot deformation), and girls with a positive family history of developmental dysplasia of the hip.

Imaging is also required when any abnormality is suspected during examination. Hip ultrasound can accurately establish the diagnosis earlier in life. Hip radiographs are helpful after the bones have started to ossify, typically after age 4 months.