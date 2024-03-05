There are 3 causes:

Strabismus

Refractive errors

Obstruction of the visual axis

Strabismus can cause amblyopia because misalignment of the eyes results in different retinal images being sent to the visual cortex. When this misalignment occurs, a child's brain can pay attention to only one eye at a time, and the input from the other eye is suppressed. Because the visual pathways are already fully developed in adults, presentation of 2 different images results in diplopia rather than suppression of 1 image.

Refractive errors (astigmatism, myopia, or hyperopia) can cause amblyopia due to a blurring of the image or images reaching the brain. Anisometropic amblyopia occurs in cases of an inequality of refraction between the 2 eyes, resulting in a different focus of the retinal images, with the image from the eye with the greater refractive error being less well focused. Bilateral amblyopia may occur in cases of equally high refractive errors in both eyes, because the brain receives 2 blurred images.

Obstruction of the visual axis at some point between the surface of the eye and the retina (eg, by a congenital cataract) interferes with or completely prevents formation of a retinal image in the affected eye. This obstruction can cause amblyopia. Ptosis also can block vision and cause amblyopia.