Взаємодія поживних речовин і ліків

ЗаShilpa N Bhupathiraju, PhD, Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital;
Frank Hu, MD, MPH, PhD, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Переглянуто/перевірено лют. 2023

    Nutrition can affect the body’s response to drugs; conversely, drugs can affect the body’s nutrition.

    Foods can enhance, delay, or decrease drug absorption. Foods impair absorption of many antibiotics. They can alter metabolism of drugs; eg, high-protein diets can accelerate metabolism of certain drugs by stimulating cytochrome P-450. Eating grapefruit can inhibit cytochrome P-450 34A, slowing metabolism of some drugs (eg, amiodarone, carbamazepine, cyclosporine, certain calcium channel blockers, statins). Diets that alter the bacterial flora may markedly affect the overall metabolism of certain drugs.

    Some foods affect the body’s response to drugs. For example, tyramine, a component of cheese and a potent vasoconstrictor, can cause hypertensive crisis in some patients who take monoamine oxidase inhibitors and eat cheese.

    Nutritional deficiencies can affect drug absorption and metabolism. Severe energy and protein deficiencies reduce tissue enzyme concentrations and may impair the response to drugs by reducing absorption or protein binding and causing liver dysfunction. Changes in the gastrointestinal tract can impair absorption and affect the response to a drug. Deficiency of calcium, magnesium, or zinc may impair drug metabolism. Vitamin C deficiency decreases activity of drug-metabolizing enzymes, especially in older people.

    Many drugs affect appetite, food absorption, and tissue metabolism (see table Effects of Some Drugs). Some drugs (eg, metoclopramide) increase gastrointestinal motility, decreasing food absorption. Other drugs (eg, opioids, anticholinergics) decrease gastrointestinal motility. Some drugs are better tolerated if taken with food.

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Вплив деяких ліків на апетит, всмоктування їжі та метаболізм

    Drugs

    Effect

    Alcohol, antihistamines, corticosteroids, dronabinol, insulin, megestrol acetate, mirtazapine, many psychoactive drugs, sulfonylureas, thyroid hormone

    Increases appetite

    Some antibiotics, bulk agents (methylcellulose, guar gum), cyclophosphamide, digoxin, glucagon, indomethacin, morphine, fluoxetine

    Decreases appetite

    Orlistat

    Decreases absorption of fats

    Octreotide, opioids, phenothiazines, second-generation antipsychotics, phenytoin, probenecid, thiazide diuretics, corticosteroids, warfarin

    Increases blood glucose levels

    Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, aspirin, barbiturates, beta-blockers, insulin, monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), oral antihyperglycemic drugs, phenacetin, phenylbutazone, sulfonamides

    Decreases blood glucose levels

    Aspirin and p-aminosalicylic acid, L-asparaginase, chlortetracycline, colchicine, dextrans, glucagon, niacin, phenindione, statins, sulfinpyrazone, trifluperidol

    Decreases blood lipid levels

    Adrenal corticosteroids, chlorpromazine, some second-generation antipsychotics, ethanol, growth hormone, oral contraceptives (estrogen-progestin type), thiouracil, vitamin D

    Increases blood lipid levels

    Chloramphenicol, tetracycline

    Decreases protein metabolism

    Certain drugs affect mineral metabolism (see table Possible Effects of Drugs on Mineral Metabolism). Certain antibiotics (eg, tetracyclines) reduce iron absorption, as can certain foods (eg, vegetables, tea, bran).

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Можливий вплив ліків на мінеральний обмін

    Drugs

    Effects

    Diuretics, especially thiazides, and corticosteroids

    Can deplete body potassium*

    Laxatives if used repeatedly

    May deplete potassium*

    Cortisol, desoxycorticosterone, and aldosterone

    Cause marked sodium and water retention, at least temporarily

    Sulfonylureas and lithium

    Impair uptake or release of iodine by the thyroid

    Oral contraceptives

    Lower blood zinc levels, increase copper levels

    Certain antibiotics (eg, tetracyclines)

    Reduce iron absorption

    *Depletion of potassium increases susceptibility to digoxin-induced cardiac arrhythmias.

    Retention of sodium and water is much less with prednisone, prednisolone, and some other corticosteroid analogs.

    Certain drugs affect vitamin absorption or metabolism (see table Possible Effects of Drugs on Vitamin Absorption or Metabolism).

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Можливий вплив ліків на всмоктування або метаболізм вітамінів

    Drugs

    Effects

    Ethanol

    Impairs thiamin utilization

    Isoniazid

    Interferes with niacin and pyridoxine metabolism

    Ethanol and oral contraceptives

    Inhibit folate absorption

    Phenytoin, phenobarbital, primidone, or phenothiazines

    In most patients, cause folate (folic acid) deficiency*, probably because hepatic microsomal drug-metabolizing enzymes are affected

    Antiseizure drugs (eg, carbamazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin)

    Can decrease vitamin D metabolism

    Aminosalicylic acid, slow-release potassium iodide, colchicine, trifluoperazine, metformin, ethanol, and oral contraceptives

    Interfere with absorption of vitamin B12

    Oral contraceptives with a high progestin dose

    Can cause depression, probably because of metabolically induced tryptophan deficiency

    Proton pump inhibitors

    Can decrease absorption of vitamin B12, vitamin C, iron, calcium, and magnesium

    *Folate supplements may make phenytoin less effective.

