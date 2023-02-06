Взаємодія поживних речовин і ліків

Nutrition can affect the body’s response to drugs; conversely, drugs can affect the body’s nutrition.
Foods can enhance, delay, or decrease drug absorption. Foods impair absorption of many antibiotics. They can alter metabolism of drugs; eg, high-protein diets can accelerate metabolism of certain drugs by stimulating cytochrome P-450. Eating grapefruit can inhibit cytochrome P-450 34A, slowing metabolism of some drugs (eg, amiodarone, carbamazepine, cyclosporine, certain calcium channel blockers, statins). Diets that alter the bacterial flora may markedly affect the overall metabolism of certain drugs.
Some foods affect the body’s response to drugs. For example, tyramine, a component of cheese and a potent vasoconstrictor, can cause hypertensive crisis in some patients who take monoamine oxidase inhibitors and eat cheese.
Nutritional deficiencies can affect drug absorption and metabolism. Severe energy and protein deficiencies reduce tissue enzyme concentrations and may impair the response to drugs by reducing absorption or protein binding and causing liver dysfunction. Changes in the gastrointestinal tract can impair absorption and affect the response to a drug. Deficiency of calcium, magnesium, or zinc may impair drug metabolism. Vitamin C deficiency decreases activity of drug-metabolizing enzymes, especially in older people.
Many drugs affect appetite, food absorption, and tissue metabolism (see table Effects of Some Drugs). Some drugs (eg, metoclopramide) increase gastrointestinal motility, decreasing food absorption. Other drugs (eg, opioids, anticholinergics) decrease gastrointestinal motility. Some drugs are better tolerated if taken with food.
Вплив деяких ліків на апетит, всмоктування їжі та метаболізм
Drugs
Effect
Alcohol, antihistamines, corticosteroids, dronabinol, insulin, megestrol acetate, mirtazapine, many psychoactive drugs, sulfonylureas, thyroid hormone
Increases appetite
Some antibiotics, bulk agents (methylcellulose, guar gum), cyclophosphamide, digoxin, glucagon, indomethacin, morphine, fluoxetine
Decreases appetite
Orlistat
Decreases absorption of fats
Octreotide, opioids, phenothiazines, second-generation antipsychotics, phenytoin, probenecid, thiazide diuretics, corticosteroids, warfarin
Increases blood glucose levels
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, aspirin, barbiturates, beta-blockers, insulin, monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), oral antihyperglycemic drugs, phenacetin, phenylbutazone, sulfonamides
Decreases blood glucose levels
Aspirin and p-aminosalicylic acid, L-asparaginase, chlortetracycline, colchicine, dextrans, glucagon, niacin, phenindione, statins, sulfinpyrazone, trifluperidol
Decreases blood lipid levels
Adrenal corticosteroids, chlorpromazine, some second-generation antipsychotics, ethanol, growth hormone, oral contraceptives (estrogen-progestin type), thiouracil, vitamin D
Increases blood lipid levels
Chloramphenicol, tetracycline
Decreases protein metabolism
Certain drugs affect mineral metabolism (see table Possible Effects of Drugs on Mineral Metabolism). Certain antibiotics (eg, tetracyclines) reduce iron absorption, as can certain foods (eg, vegetables, tea, bran).
Можливий вплив ліків на мінеральний обмін
Drugs
Effects
Diuretics, especially thiazides, and corticosteroids
Can deplete body potassium*
Laxatives if used repeatedly
May deplete potassium*
Cortisol, desoxycorticosterone, and aldosterone†
Cause marked sodium and water retention, at least temporarily
Sulfonylureas and lithium
Impair uptake or release of iodine by the thyroid
Oral contraceptives
Lower blood zinc levels, increase copper levels
Certain antibiotics (eg, tetracyclines)
Reduce iron absorption
*Depletion of potassium increases susceptibility to digoxin-induced cardiac arrhythmias.
†Retention of sodium and water is much less with prednisone, prednisolone, and some other corticosteroid analogs.
Certain drugs affect vitamin absorption or metabolism (see table Possible Effects of Drugs on Vitamin Absorption or Metabolism).
Можливий вплив ліків на всмоктування або метаболізм вітамінів
Drugs
Effects
Ethanol
Impairs thiamin utilization
Isoniazid
Interferes with niacin and pyridoxine metabolism
Ethanol and oral contraceptives
Inhibit folate absorption
Phenytoin, phenobarbital, primidone, or phenothiazines
In most patients, cause folate (folic acid) deficiency*, probably because hepatic microsomal drug-metabolizing enzymes are affected
Antiseizure drugs (eg, carbamazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin)
Can decrease vitamin D metabolism
Aminosalicylic acid, slow-release potassium iodide, colchicine, trifluoperazine, metformin, ethanol, and oral contraceptives
Interfere with absorption of vitamin B12
Oral contraceptives with a high progestin dose
Can cause depression, probably because of metabolically induced tryptophan deficiency
Proton pump inhibitors
Can decrease absorption of vitamin B12, vitamin C, iron, calcium, and magnesium
*Folate supplements may make phenytoin less effective.