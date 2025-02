Біотин і пантотенова кислота

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Biotin acts as a coenzyme for carboxylation reactions essential to fat and carbohydrate metabolism. Adequate intake for adults is 30 mcg/day.

Pantothenic acid is widely distributed in foods; it is an essential component of coenzyme A. Adults probably require about 5 mg/day. A beneficial role for pantothenic acid supplementation in lipid metabolism, rheumatoid arthritis, or athletic performance remains unproved.

Isolated deficiency of biotin or pantothenic acid virtually never occurs.

