Синдром кінського хвоста

Cauda equina syndrome (like conus medullaris syndrome) causes distal leg paresis and sensory loss in the distribution of the affected nerve roots (often in the saddle area), as well as bladder, bowel, and pudendal dysfunction (eg, urinary retention, urinary frequency, urinary or fecal incontinence, erectile dysfunction, loss of rectal tone, abnormal bulbocavernosus and anal wink reflexes). Urinary retention or incontinence results from loss of sphincter function.

In cauda equina syndrome (unlike in subacute or chronic spinal cord injury), muscle tone and deep tendon reflexes are decreased in the legs. However, if an acute spinal cord injury is severe, muscle tone and deep tendon reflexes are initially decreased or absent (spinal shock), making distinguishing it from cauda equina syndrome difficult soon after injury.

Without treatment, cauda equina syndrome can cause complete paralysis of the lower extremities.