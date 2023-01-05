Хондроїтин сульфат

Evidence on efficacy of chondroitin sulfate is conflicting. The Glucosamine/Chondroitin Arthritis Intervention Trial (GAIT), a large, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial studied use of glucosamine (500 mg orally 3 times a day), chondroitin sulfate (400 mg orally 3 times a day), and both drugs to treat osteoarthritis of the knee; in the group as a whole, pain was not reduced. However, exploratory subanalyses suggested efficacy in a subgroup of patients with moderate-to-severe knee pain (1). Prior to that trial, only small trials had studied chondroitin sulfate alone or in combination with glucosamine to treat osteoarthritis.

A review of 43 randomized, controlled trials has also suggested that the benefit of chondroitin is limited to slight pain improvement in short-term studies, although quality of life may improve (2). A different meta-analysis of 18 randomized placebo-controlled trials found that chondroitin treatment ranging from 13 to 104 weeks reduced pain and improved function (3). It has been suggested the reason for conflicting symptomatic benefit is due to the poor quality of several food-grade chondroitin sulfate supplements and that pharmaceutical-grade chondroitin sulfate with defined percent purity and sequences of oligosaccharides is efficacious and be used for treatment (4). In the randomized placebo-controlled CONCEPT study, efficacy of pharmaceutical-grade chondroitin sulfate 800 mg was superior to placebo and similar to celecoxib in knee osteoarthritis (5). Heterogeneity of osteoarthritic symptoms and causes also contribute to the difficulty of use in clinical practice.

The American College of Rheumatology recommends against use of chondroitin for osteoarthritis (6), whereas the European Society of Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoarthritis (ESCEO) recommends pharmaceutical-grade chondroitin (7).