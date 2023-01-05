Глюкозамін

Glucosamine is a precursor of multiple cartilage constituents. It is extracted from chitin (in shells of crabs, oysters, and shrimp) and is taken in tablet or capsule form, usually as glucosamine sulfate, but sometimes as glucosamine hydrochloride. Efforts are being made to find alternative biorenewable sources, including metabolically engineered fungi and E. coli (1). Glucosamine is often taken with chondroitin sulfate.
Претензії
Glucosamine is claimed to relieve pain due to osteoarthritis, possibly with both analgesic and disease-modifying effects. Mechanism is unknown. Mechanism for glucosamine sulfate may be related to improved glycosaminoglycan synthesis as a result of the sulfate moiety. Dosage of glucosamine in all its forms is 500 mg orally 3 times a day.
Докази
Evidence supports use of glucosamine sulfate from Rotta Research Laboratorium for treatment of mild-to-moderate osteoarthritis of the knee when given for at least 6 months (2-3). Other formulations still need to be rigorously evaluated. The role of glucosamine sulfate in the treatment of more severe knee osteoarthritis and osteoarthritis in other locations is less well-defined.
The Glucosamine/Chondroitin Arthritis Intervention Trial (GAIT), a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial of 1583 patients with symptomatic osteoarthritis of the knee, reported that, alone and in combination with chondroitin sulfate (400 mg 3 times a day), glucosamine hydrochloride (500 mg 3 times a day) did not reduce pain effectively in the all-patient group. However, an exploratory analysis found pain relief with combination therapy in a subgroup of patients with moderate-to-severe knee pain (4). Overall, although studies have reported that the combination of glucosamine and chondroitin provides the most optimal benefit (5), the 2019 American College of Rheumatology/Arthritis Foundation recommends against glucosamine for treatment of any form of osteoarthritis, primarily because of concerns regarding industry sponsorship and publication bias (6). However, the European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) recommends pharmaceutical-grade prescription glucosamine for osteoarthritis (7), but the Society recommends against combining glucosamine with chondroitin and states that chondroitin may interfere with glucosamine absorption.
Побічні ефекти
Allergy (in patients who have shellfish allergy and take forms extracted from shellfish), dyspepsia, fatigue, insomnia, headache, photosensitivity, and nail changes may occur. Patients with chronic liver disease should also avoid glucosamine if possible, because of potential hepatotoxicity when taking glucosamine with or without chondroitin (8).
Взаємодія лікарських засобів
High-dose glucosamine may interact with warfarin and result in bruising or bleeding, according to case reports and information submitted to the World Health Organization. No other important drug interactions are known.
Джерела літератури
Додаткова інформація
