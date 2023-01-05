Evidence supports use of glucosamine sulfate from Rotta Research Laboratorium for treatment of mild-to-moderate osteoarthritis of the knee when given for at least 6 months (2-3). Other formulations still need to be rigorously evaluated. The role of glucosamine sulfate in the treatment of more severe knee osteoarthritis and osteoarthritis in other locations is less well-defined.

The Glucosamine/Chondroitin Arthritis Intervention Trial (GAIT), a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial of 1583 patients with symptomatic osteoarthritis of the knee, reported that, alone and in combination with chondroitin sulfate (400 mg 3 times a day), glucosamine hydrochloride (500 mg 3 times a day) did not reduce pain effectively in the all-patient group. However, an exploratory analysis found pain relief with combination therapy in a subgroup of patients with moderate-to-severe knee pain (4). Overall, although studies have reported that the combination of glucosamine and chondroitin provides the most optimal benefit (5), the 2019 American College of Rheumatology/Arthritis Foundation recommends against glucosamine for treatment of any form of osteoarthritis, primarily because of concerns regarding industry sponsorship and publication bias (6). However, the European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) recommends pharmaceutical-grade prescription glucosamine for osteoarthritis (7), but the Society recommends against combining glucosamine with chondroitin and states that chondroitin may interfere with glucosamine absorption.