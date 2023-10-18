Деякі респіраторні віруси
Principal Clinical Syndromes
Distribution
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Epidemic influenza viruses A, B, and C and avian influenza viruses
Acute febrile respiratory disease
Acute bronchitis and pneumonia
Global
A and B: Seasonal (winter) epidemics, occasionally pandemic
C: Endemic
A and B: Baloxavir, oseltamivir, or zanamivir
A and B:Influenza vaccine, baloxavir, oseltamivir, or zanamivir
Avian H5N1 and avian H7N9: Poultry-associated
Oseltamivir, zanamivir, and possibly baloxavir
Avoiding contact with saliva, mucous, or feces of infected birds
Parainfluenza viruses 1–4
Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)
Acute bronchitis and pneumonia
1: Local epidemics
1, 2, and 3: Widespread in children
None
Vaccines under investigation
Adenoviruses
Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)
Acute respiratory disease (adults and children)
Acute pharyngoconjunctival fever
Acute follicular conjunctivitis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhagic cystitis
Global
Mostly children
None
Vaccine containing types 4 and 7 for epidemics in military populations
Coronaviruses
Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)
Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)
Local origin becomes widespread
SARS: China; no cases after 2004
MERS: Arabian Peninsula
COVID-19: Global pandemic 2020
SARS: Remdesivir, corticosteroids, anticoagulants
MERS: None
COVID-19: Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir, remdesivir, molnupiravir, monoclonal antibodies
MERS: Avoid contact with camels
COVID-19:Vaccines
Orthohantaviruses
Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) (eg, due to Sin Nombre hantavirus, Black Creek Canal virus, Bayou virus, or New York virus)
Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) (eg, Hantaan, Seoul, and Dobrava viruses)
HPS: North, Central, and South America
HFRS: Global
None for hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
IV ribavirin for hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome
Rodent control
Respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus
Lower respiratory illness (infants and some adults)
Mild upper respiratory illness (most adults)
Widespread in children
Ribavirin sometimes used in immunocompromised patients
Vaccines (for older adults, pregnant persons), nirsevimab (all infants in first RSV season [if mother not given vaccine during pregnancy])
Palivizumab IM monthly (only for certain infants at high risk of severe disease when nirsevimab is not available)
Rhinoviruses
Acute coryza with or without fever
Global, especially during cold months
None
None
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of infected patients and insect and animal vectors, routine hygiene measures, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.
† Common cold can also be caused by other types of viruses, including coronaviruses, adenoviruses, parainfluenza viruses, enteroviruses (including EV-D68), and human metapneumovirus.