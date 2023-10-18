skip to main content
Деякі респіраторні віруси

Principal Clinical Syndromes

Distribution

Specific Therapy

Specific Prevention*

Epidemic influenza viruses A, B, and C and avian influenza viruses

Influenza

Acute febrile respiratory disease

Acute bronchitis and pneumonia

Croup

Global

A and B: Seasonal (winter) epidemics, occasionally pandemic

C: Endemic

A and B: Baloxavir, oseltamivir, or zanamivir

A and B:Influenza vaccine, baloxavir, oseltamivir, or zanamivir

Avian H5N1 and avian H7N9: Poultry-associated

Oseltamivir, zanamivir, and possibly baloxavir

Avoiding contact with saliva, mucous, or feces of infected birds

Parainfluenza viruses 1–4

Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)

Acute bronchitis and pneumonia

Croup

1: Local epidemics

1, 2, and 3: Widespread in children

None

Vaccines under investigation

Adenoviruses

Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)

Acute respiratory disease (adults and children)

Acute pharyngoconjunctival fever

Epidemic keratoconjunctivitis

Viral pneumonia

Acute follicular conjunctivitis

Diarrhea

Hemorrhagic cystitis

Global

Mostly children

None

Vaccine containing types 4 and 7 for epidemics in military populations

Coronaviruses

Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)

COVID-19

Local origin becomes widespread

SARS: China; no cases after 2004

MERS: Arabian Peninsula

COVID-19: Global pandemic 2020

SARS: Remdesivir, corticosteroids, anticoagulants

MERS: None

COVID-19: Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir, remdesivir, molnupiravir, monoclonal antibodies

MERS: Avoid contact with camels

COVID-19:Vaccines

Orthohantaviruses

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) (eg, due to Sin Nombre hantavirus, Black Creek Canal virus, Bayou virus, or New York virus)

Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) (eg, Hantaan, Seoul, and Dobrava viruses)

HPS: North, Central, and South America

HFRS: Global

None for hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

IV ribavirin for hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome

Rodent control

Respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus

Lower respiratory illness (infants and some adults)

Mild upper respiratory illness (most adults)

Widespread in children

Ribavirin sometimes used in immunocompromised patients

Vaccines (for older adults, pregnant persons), nirsevimab (all infants in first RSV season [if mother not given vaccine during pregnancy])

Palivizumab IM monthly (only for certain infants at high risk of severe disease when nirsevimab is not available)

Rhinoviruses

Common cold

Acute coryza with or without fever

Global, especially during cold months

None

None

* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of infected patients and insect and animal vectors, routine hygiene measures, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.

† Common cold can also be caused by other types of viruses, including coronaviruses, adenoviruses, parainfluenza viruses, enteroviruses (including EV-D68), and human metapneumovirus.

